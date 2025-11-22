1st Annual Deck the Homes: Return of Christmas City’s light competition



HARLAN —A beloved holiday tradition is making its long-awaited comeback as the 1st Annual Deck the Homes Light Competition invites residents to rekindle the magic of Christmas City. Community members are encouraged to bundle up, sip hot chocolate, and tour the town to enjoy the glittering lights and festive displays that have long defined the season.

This year’s competition is free to enter, though optional donations will be accepted to help fund downtown and courthouse Christmas decorations. All contributions will be forwarded to the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce to support local holiday beautification efforts.

Prizes are already in the works, with organizers partnering with local businesses to sponsor award money in the form of Chamber Bucks, ensuring support stays within the community. The top three winners will be rewarded.

Residents can enter by completing the registration form at https://tinyurl.com/1stDecktheHomes

All entries need to be submitted by December 15 and will be posted on the group Facebook page, where the public can vote.

The three most-liked displays will advance to the final round. Final judging will take place Monday, December 22nd, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, when judges will visit the top homes in person. Participants are encouraged to have all lights and decorations turned on and shining bright during that time.

Adding another layer of community spirit, organizers are also hosting a nonperishable food donation competition. Registered participants may choose to place a collection tote on their property, and the home that gathers the most non-expired food items by December 22nd will win an additional prize. Totes will be collected the night of final judging, with all donations delivered to the local food pantry before Christmas.

The event aims to brighten the community—literally and figuratively—while offering an opportunity to give back during the holiday season.

More details and updates, including a map of participants, may be found on the 1st Annual Deck the Homes Facebook page.