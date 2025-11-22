Prefer Listening?

News 26 November 2025 / Comments

Area donors celebrate significant blood donation milestones

-A +A

HARLAN — Blood donors recently hit milestone donations at the Red Cross Blood Drive held at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Harlan Tuesday.
 Jan Wilwerding has donated 23 gallons; Sue Smith, program co-ordinator, has donated 20 gallons; Alice Kenkel donated 13 and Leo Kenkel has donated 12 gallons, making a combined total of 68 gallons of blood donated.
 Pictured are (front row, left to right) Alice Kenkel, Leo Kenkel, (back row) Sue Smith, and Jan Wilwerding. (Blake West, photo)

Recent Posts

Tags