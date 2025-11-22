Area donors celebrate significant blood donation milestones

HARLAN — Blood donors recently hit milestone donations at the Red Cross Blood Drive held at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Harlan Tuesday.

Jan Wilwerding has donated 23 gallons; Sue Smith, program co-ordinator, has donated 20 gallons; Alice Kenkel donated 13 and Leo Kenkel has donated 12 gallons, making a combined total of 68 gallons of blood donated.

Pictured are (front row, left to right) Alice Kenkel, Leo Kenkel, (back row) Sue Smith, and Jan Wilwerding. (Blake West, photo)