Arlene M. Warner

Arlene Marie Warner was born on November 5, 1929, in rural Harlan, Iowa, to Lawrence and Margaret (Andersen) Andersen. She attended school in Harlan and graduated with the Class of 1947. On August 19, 1949, she was united in marriage to Darwin Dale Warner at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Harlan.

The couple farmed together near Harlan until 1962, when they moved their farming operation to the Avoca area. They retired to Harlan in 1990. Arlene enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and treasured the time she spent with her family. She was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Harlan and was active in the Ladies Aid for many years. She was also a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca for many years.

Arlene enjoyed baking, especially chocolate chip cookies, rhubarb cream pie, raisin cream pie, and many Danish recipes. She also loved cooking and crocheting, making countless afghans for family. She was a wonderful hostess who enjoyed sharing with others and passed many of her treasured recipes down to her grandchildren.

Her faith and church were a very important part of her life, and she remained actively involved throughout the years, including participating in Bible study and church activities.

Arlene passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at Myrtue Medical Center, having attained the age of 96 years, 6 months, and 25 days. In addition to her parents, Lawrence and Margaret Andersen, she was preceded in death by her husband, Darwin, in 2013; daughter, Denise Wellensiek; brothers, Charles, Marvin, Levi, Arthur, and Orville Andersen; grandson, Zane Allan Warner; and granddaughter, Lindsay Taylor.

She is survived by her children, Bev (Ray) Courtney, Dennis (Linda) Warner, and Allan Warner; son-in-law, Karl Wellensiek; eight grandchildren; many loving great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Miles; and other extended family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life was held at 11:00 AM, Monday, June 8, 2026, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Harlan, Iowa with Rev. Phil Nielsen as clergy of the service. A private family internment was held in the Harlan Cemetery in Harlan, Iowa. Following the service, the family invited everyone to the parish hall for a time of fellowship and lunch. Services were entrusted to the Heartland Funeral Home in Harlan.