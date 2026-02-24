Audit report shows revenue growth, increased infrastructure costs for Harlan Community School District



HARLAN —Schroer & Associates, P.C. has released an audit report for the Harlan Community School District for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025.

According to the report, the district recorded total revenues of $26,659,692 for the year, representing a 2.02% increase over the previous fiscal year. Total expenses reached $25,479,104, a 5.39% increase from the prior year. The rise in expenditures was attributed primarily to additional school infrastructure costs.

The audit identified two findings related to the receipt and expenditure of taxpayer funds. The findings, detailed on pages 69 through 74 of the report, address documentation of closed sessions and variances in certified enrollment. Schroer & Associates provided recommendations to the district to address the issues.

One of the two findings was a repeat from the prior year.

The district’s Board of Education holds fiduciary responsibility for oversight of district operations and financial transactions. Oversight is generally defined as the watchful and responsible care a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.

The full audit report is available on the Iowa Auditor of State website at auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.