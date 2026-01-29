Becky Lynn Kleffman was born on August 25, 1958, in West Point, Nebraska, to Robert Ahlers Sr. and Geraldine Thompson. She was baptized at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Orchard, Nebraska, and later attended St. Mary’s Catholic Parish in Portsmouth, Iowa. Becky graduated from Wisner-Pilger High School.

On June 8, 1991, Becky married Glen Kleffman in Wisner, Nebraska. They were married for 31 years and had two daughters, Cheryl and Jamie.Becky dedicated much of her working life to caring for others. She worked as an LPN in Norfolk and later spent many years as a daycare provider, a role that perfectly reflected her nurturing spirit. Her patience, kindness, and gentle guidance left a lasting impact on the many children and families she served.

In her free time, Becky enjoyed crocheting, journaling, painting, and working crossword puzzles. She especially loved seeing her kids and grandkids and treasured every moment spent with them. After retiring in 2004, Becky made her home in Portsmouth, Iowa, where she continued to enjoy the simple pleasures of family, creativity, and quiet moments at home.

Becky passed away on Friday, January 9, 2026, attaining the age of 67 years, 4 months, and 15 days. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Geraldine (Thompson) Ahlers, siblings, Cindy Ahlers and Darin Ahlers.

She is survived by her husband, Glen Kleffman of Portsmouth, IA; daughters, Cheryl (Jeremiah) Bieker of Harlan, IA, Jamie (Dylan) Barrett of Shelby, IA; 7 grandchildren, Rory, Eden, Hayes, Jude, Briggs, Odin, Parker; siblings, Robert Ahlers of Winside, NE, Audrey (Dean) Partridge of St. Joseph, MO, Dan Ahlers of Mr. Carmel, PA, Vicki Finkral of Battle Creek, NE, Brenda Summers of Norfolk, NE, Sally (Kevin) Baldridge of Omaha, NE, Randy Ahlers of Plattsmouth, NE, Janet (Al) Ahlers of Madison, NE, Glen (Hollie) Ahlers of Norfolk, NE, Denise (Billy) Czapla of Columbus, NE, Kristi (Craig) Morrison of Norfolk, NE, and Bonita Ahlers of Norfolk, NE; other relatives and many friends.

An 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial was officiated by Rev. Michael Antoh on Friday, January 16, 2026 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Portsmouth, Iowa. A burial was held following the service at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Portsmouth, Iowa.

Pauley Jones Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.