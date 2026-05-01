Bill “Billy” Stinn

William Joseph Stinn, was born to Wilfred Joseph and Arlene Marie (Sick) Stinn on September 30, 1955 in Harlan, Iowa. He was raised on a farm outside Portsmouth and attended country school until 5th grade. He then attended Harlan High School where he graduated with the class of 1974.

After graduating high school, Bill worked for the Standard Oil Company in Harlan for a short time. He then worked for Patten Masonry Construction where he learned the skills of masonry. After a few years, he joined Denny Norgaard in the masonry business before finally starting his own masonry business, Stinn Masonry. Bill spent fifty years working as a mason, and his work can be found throughout all of Shelby County, the surrounding counties and beyond. Bill was well-known for his exceptional skill at laying blocks and brick and pouring cement. A true perfectionist, Bill took great pride in every job he completed. His exceptional workmanship earned the trust and loyalty of countless customers, many of whom gladly waited their turn, knowing the quality of his work was worth the wait.

On September 8, 1979, Bill married the love of his life, Tami Schwarte, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Harlan, Iowa. Together they built a wonderful life, blessed with a close community of family and lifelong friends who were truly family in every sense of the word. Bill was an avid hunter, trapper, and fisherman since childhood. He especially enjoyed several fishing trips to South Dakota and Minnesota with his family and good friends. He loved hosting fish fries for his friends and family where there was always lots of good fish, good food, and plenty to drink. Bill also enjoyed playing games: card games, board games, crossword puzzles, Sudoku, to name a few. Playing cribbage with his friends was a favorite pastime.

He cherished time spent with people, always welcoming friends, family and strangers. He took his job of making people laugh very seriously, and he always had a witty comeback for every remark. He loved children and enjoyed teaching them, playing with them, and being goofy. One of his greatest joys was being Grandpa to Harris. Grandpa Bill and Harris spent many hours together playing and being silly.

A devoted animal lover, Bill treasured the companionship of his four-legged friends. His beloved dog, Molly, was rarely far from his side, faithfully riding along in his work truck on countless jobs until her death. His cats, Kevin and Kali, were quite spoiled from the attention and treats Bill gave them, and they remained close by in Bill’s final days.

Having grown up on a farm, Bill never lost his love of the land. He continued to nurture that passion by planting a garden each spring. He took great satisfaction in his garden and tended to it almost daily. His garden produced an abundant harvest each year, which he generously shared with family, friends, and neighbors.

Bill passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2026 at his home in Westphalia, Iowa surrounded by his family and friends attaining the age of 70 years, 9 months and 18 days. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Arlene Stinn; sisters, Carolyn Nelson, Janice Stuhr, Joyce Miller, and Jean Stahl; and brothers, Mike Stinn and Lee Stinn.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Tami Stinn of Westphalia, IA; sister, Ann (Dennis) Andersen of Harlan, IA; grandson, Harris Stinn; nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.

A 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial service was officiated by Rev. Wayne Gubbels on Saturday, July 25, 2026 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Harlan, Iowa. Harris Stinn, Christopher von Ahsen, Jordan Andersen, Chris von Ahsen, Jackson Andersen, Flynn Bruck, Liam Bruck, and Calum Bruck served as honorary casket bearers. Scott Leinen, Ken “Blacky” Blackwell, Bob Klein, Dusty Bruck, Tom Holzer, Tom Muenchrath, Marea Ferry, and Steve Schnuettgen served as casket bearers. A burial was held at Harlan Cemetery in Harlan, Iowa following the service.

Pauley Jones Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.