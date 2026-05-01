Bonita “Bonnie” Agnes Jacobs

Bonita Agnes Kimmen was born to Lawrence and Hilda (Schumacher) Kimmen on March 25, 1936, in Defiance, Iowa. As a child, she was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Defiance. She attended country school for a few years before transferring to St. Paul’s Catholic School in Defiance where she graduated with the class of 1954.

Bonnie met the love of her life, Charles “Chuck” Jacobs at a dance in Defiance. The two were united in marriage at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Defiance. To this union, seven children were born: David, Gary, Judy, Mark, Marcia, Barbara, and Theresa. The family made their home in Harlan where Chuck ran Jacobs Well Drilling. Bonnie helped Chuck with his book work and raised the kids.

Some of Bonnie’s best memories were made when she was traveling and going on trips with her family. They spent time at Lake View and DeSoto Bend. Then later went on family vacations to places such as Estes Park, the Black Hills, Washington DC, and St. Louis. She also enjoyed taking trips to see her siblings. She even went on several cruises with Chuck including Alaska and visited Puerto Rico.

Bonnie passed away peacefully at Elm Crest Retirement Community on Monday, June 8, 2026, attaining the age of 90 years, 2 months and 14 days. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Hilda Kimmen; husband, Charles Jacobs; daughter, Marcia Jacobs; and siblings, Kenneth, Phyllis, Ray, Michael, and Al.

She is survived by her children, David (Nancy) Jacobs of Harlan, IA, Gary (Rosemary) Jacobs of Omaha, NE, Judy (Dennis) Huss of Des Moines, IA, Mark (Kayla) Jacobs of Harlan, IA, Barbara Noble of Lakeland, FL, and Theresa (Audie) Kemp of Westfield, IN, 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; siblings, Ramona Case of Manning, IA, and Larry Kimmen of Dunlap; other relatives and many friends.

A 2:00 Pm Mass of Christian Burial was officiated by Rev. Clement Owusu on Saturday, June 13, 2026 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Harlan, Iowa. Daniel Jacobs, Jackson Noble, Denny Huss, Denny Grote, James West, and Chris Larsen served as casket bearers. A burial was held following the service at Harlan Cemetery in Harlan, Iowa.

Pauley Jones Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.