Brich: Celebrating the women who shape the community

Each March, the calendar turns and prompts us to pause for Women’s History Month. While it might seem like just another observance in an already packed calendar, that view misses its true purpose.

Women’s History Month should not be about giving recognition to a single month, but instead focus on addressing generations of overlooked and underrepresented contributions. More importantly, it should acknowledge the meaningful differences women make in everyday lives, often in ways that go unnoticed but deeply shape our communities.

History, as it has traditionally been told, is selective. For generations, it centered on presidents, generals, industrialists, and explorers, mostly men whose names became synonymous with progress. Meanwhile, women were often relegated to the margins, their contributions minimized, misattributed, or ignored altogether. Yet women have always been there, shaping communities, influencing policy, driving innovation, and holding together the fabric of everyday life.

Women’s History Month asks us to look again. It asks us to reconsider what we define as “history” in the first place. It should include the women who built schools, led movements, raised families, started businesses, and pushed against the boundaries placed on them. When we broaden the definition, the historical landscape begins to look very different. It becomes richer, more complex, and far more accurate.

When we tell the stories of women who came before us, we are not just recounting facts, we are restoring visibility. We are saying that their work mattered, their voices deserve to be heard, and their impact continues to make a difference. For young people, especially girls, these stories are important. They provide not just inspiration, but permission, and give the understanding that leadership, creativity, and influence are not confined by gender.

But Women’s History Month is not just about the past. It is also a lens through which we can examine the present. Despite undeniable progress, disparities remain. Women continue to navigate inequities in pay, representation, and opportunity. They are still underrepresented in many leadership roles, and their contributions are sometimes undervalued or overlooked. Recognizing history without acknowledging these ongoing challenges would be incomplete.

At the same time, the present offers countless examples of women redefining what is possible. They are leading in business, politics, education, healthcare, and countless other fields. They are entrepreneurs, innovators, advocates, and caregivers. They are reshaping industries and communities alike, often while balancing responsibilities that extend far beyond their professional roles.

Which brings us to another important factor in Women’s History Month, the everyday woman.

Not every influential woman has a statue or a chapter in a textbook. In fact, most do not. They are the teachers who spark a desire for learning, the nurses who provide comfort, the mothers and grandmothers who pass down values and resilience, the volunteers who keep communities running. Their contributions may not make headlines, but they are no less significant.

In many ways, these everyday stories are the backbone of Women’s History Month. They remind us that history is not just something which happens on a national or global level, but rather in our towns, our schools, our workplaces, and our homes. It is shaped by ordinary people doing extraordinary things, often without recognition.

That truth is especially visible right here in Harlan, where women-owned businesses are not just part of the local economy but a driving force behind it. Walk around Harlan’s downtown square and you’ll find several shops, salons, boutiques, restaurants, and offices led by women who have taken the leap into entrepreneurship. They are creating jobs, offering unique services, and adding character to the community in ways big-box stores never could.

These businesses often reflect something more personal than profit margins. They are built on relationships, knowing customers by name, supporting local causes, and reinvesting in the town itself. Many of these women are not just business owners. They are also parents, volunteers, mentors, and community leaders. Their days don’t end when the doors close. In fact, their influence often extends far beyond their storefronts.

There is also a quiet resilience in these efforts. Starting and sustaining a business anywhere takes determination, but in a small community, it requires an even deeper level of commitment. These women are navigating challenges, adapting to change, and finding ways to grow, all while helping ensure that Harlan remains a vibrant place to live and work. In their own way, they are writing a modern chapter of women’s history, one that is unfolding not in textbooks, but in real time.

That’s why local storytelling matters. When communities take the time to highlight the women among them and acknowledge their achievements, their challenges, their journeys, they create a more inclusive and meaningful narrative. They also ensure future generations grow up seeing a fuller picture of what leadership and impact can look like.

Of course, recognition alone is not enough. If Women’s History Month is to have lasting value, it must lead to action. That action can take many forms, including supporting policies which promote equity, mentoring young women, amplifying diverse voices, or simply being more intentional about whose stories we tell and celebrate.

It can also mean something as simple and as impactful as choosing to shop local. Supporting women-owned businesses in Harlan is not just an economic decision; it’s a statement about the kind of community people want to build. It’s an investment in neighbors, in families, and in a shared future.

Women’s History Month should serve reminder that every contribution, whether grand or quiet, public or personal, matters in shaping the world around us. The women of Harlan, like so many others across the country, remind us history is not only written by those who make headlines, but also by those who show up each day, work hard, and invest in their communities. By acknowledging these efforts and supporting women-owned businesses, we honor not just the past, but also the ongoing journey toward a more equitable future.

This is something we should support not just one month a year, but every day, and we should continue to celebrate and empower women who are making history right now.

