Brich: Everything old is new again as the Ingalls family returns to the prairie

Hold on to your bonnets and circle the wagons, because it’s official. The Ingalls family is going back to the prairie.

And by that, I mean Little House on the Prairie is getting the remake treatment from Netflix.

I imagine somewhere in the heavens, Michael Landon is looking down, squinting across the prairie grass, and wondering how many episodes it will take before someone invents Wi-Fi in Walnut Grove.

The news shouldn’t surprise anyone. Television and movie executives have discovered the entertainment industry’s most reliable natural resource is nostalgia. Why create something brand new when you can simply dust off something that already worked the first time?

It’s basically the equivalent of reheating leftovers. Leftovers can be delicious, but if you keep reheating the same casserole long enough, eventually people start asking if there’s anything else in the refrigerator.

The original Little House on the Prairie aired from 1974 to 1983, and became one of the most beloved family dramas in television history. Based on the books by Laura Ingalls Wilder, the show followed the Ingalls family as they built a life on the American frontier.

It had everything, including heartfelt lessons, family struggles, community bonds, enough emotional plotlines to make viewers cry into their TV dinners, and (my personal favorite) the bitter rivalry between Laura “Halfpint” Ingalls and Walnut Grove’s original Mean Girl, Nellie Oleson.

Now almost half a century later, in the age of streaming, binge-watching, and algorithmic recommendations, we are returning to that little house. In the new version, the prairie will likely look crisper, the lighting will be more cinematic, and the storyline perhaps be a bit darker.

But the bigger story isn’t just the return of Ma and Pa and the rest of the gang. It’s the larger trend sweeping television and movies. Like a great recycling project, everything old is new again, and Hollywood has become the world’s most expensive thrift store.

If you’ve turned on the TV in the past few years, you’ve probably noticed the pattern. Classic shows and movies are being rebooted, reimagined, remade, or “reintroduced to modern audiences,” which apparently is entertainment industry code for “we already know people liked this once so we are doing it again.”

Take Fuller House, which revived the beloved sitcom Full House for a whole new generation of viewers who now understand the dangers of having three men raise children without a single moment of quiet. Or consider That ‘90s Show, a sequel to That ‘70s Show. Apparently the entertainment industry has decided the fastest way to move forward is by moving backward exactly twenty years at a time.

Then there’s the never ending parade of movie remakes. Ghostbusters has returned in multiple forms. Top Gun soared again decades later with Top Gun: Maverick. Even childhood staples like The Lion King, The Little Mermaid and Aladdin have been recreated with enough digital technology to make you wonder whether the animals in the savanna now have an agent.

The strategy makes sense from a business perspective. Familiar titles come with built-in audiences. When viewers see a name they recognize, they’re more likely to click “play,” because it’s comforting.

And in the case of Little House on the Prairie, the comfort factor runs deep. The show has long represented a simpler vision of community life where neighbors help neighbors, families work together, and towns where everyone shows up when the church bell rings.

In other words, a place where nobody argues on social media, because social media does not exist. Revisiting that world might actually be exactly what audiences need right now. Still, the announcement does raise a few questions.

For instance, will the remake stay faithful to the spirit of the original? Or will modern storytelling add plot twists like mysterious strangers, secret family histories, or dramatic slow-motion wheat threshing scenes?

Will the new Charles Ingalls deliver the same emotional speeches that made viewers tear up in the 1970s? Will he still play the fiddle? And what about Mr. Edwards? Will he remain the lovable, rough-around-the-edges guy we remember, or will he have completed some sort of character redemption arc?

And perhaps most importantly, will the show still include the classic moment where someone learns a life lesson just before the closing credits roll? Because if there’s no moral at the end, can it really be Walnut Grove?

The remake also highlights another simple truth about modern entertainment. Audiences love nostalgia almost as much as Hollywood does. We complain about remakes, reboots, and revivals, but we watch them anyway.

In fact, we often watch them immediately. A brand-new show with an unfamiliar story might take weeks to gain attention. But bring back a beloved classic, and suddenly millions of viewers appear faster than you can shout “Pa!”

Nostalgia is powerful. It reminds us not just of old shows, but of the time in our lives when we first watched them. The original Little House on the Prairie reminds many of us of family nights around the television, when there were only a handful of channels and everyone watched the same thing. Back then, if you missed an episode, you had to wait for a rerun. Today, if you finish an episode, the streaming service politely asks if you’d like to watch the next seven immediately.

Progress? Maybe.

Of course, none of this means remakes are a bad idea. Sometimes revisiting a classic story introduces it to a whole new generation. Young viewers who have never heard of Walnut Grove might discover the Ingalls family for the first time. And their parents might sit down beside them, saying something like, “You know, the original was really good.”

Which is exactly what people said about the last remake of whatever once popular show. And the one before that. At this rate, it may only be a matter of time before they are remaking the remakes.

In 2075, we may see a bold new streaming adaptation of the 2020s reboot of Little House on the Prairie. Critics will call it a “fresh reinterpretation of a modern classic,” and viewers will watch it while explaining to their grandchildren that they remember when the first remake was announced.

Because in entertainment, fashion, music, and hairstyles, trends always come back around eventually. Everything old is new again. And if the entertainment industry keeps recycling stories at this pace, the next big announcement might be a reboot of something truly nostalgic like originality.

Yet no matter how many times stories are dusted off and reimagined, some things never lose their charm, which is why I am excited for the return to Walnut Grove.