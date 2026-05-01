Brich: The return of Integrity

My grandson likes to find the moon in the daytime sky. He’ll point with the certainty only a child possesses and say, “I found the moon. It’s always there.”

He’s right, of course. It is always there, steady, patient, almost waiting for us to look up and notice it again.

Lately, it feels like a lot of us have stopped looking up.

We are living through a time when the country feels more divided than at any point in recent memory. Conversations fracture quickly. Assumptions replace listening. We sort ourselves into corners, political, cultural, generational, and defend them as if there is no shared ground left between us. It can feel, on the hardest days, like we are drifting farther apart with no clear way back.

And then, for a few brief moments, something cuts through the noise.

Last week, I was sitting on my couch, eyes fixed on the television, watching four human beings come home from the moon.

I am not an engineer. I do not pretend to even remotely understand what makes any of this possible, nor am I adventurous enough to imagine myself strapped to the top of a rocket.

But I understand awe. I understand what it feels like when something reminds us of what we are capable of when we choose to build instead of break.

The crew of the Artemis II named the Orion spacecraft that carried them Integrity. It is a simple word, but one that feels almost radical right now.

Integrity, which means trust, honesty, humility, was the foundation of a mission that took decades to build. Not one administration. Not one party. Not one moment. Generations of people, working across differences, across time, believing in something larger than themselves.

Inside that spacecraft were four astronauts, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen. Four people who, in so many ways, reflect the diversity we so often argue about here on Earth. An American commander who is raising his children alone after wife passed away. The first Black astronaut to travel to lunar distances. A woman who has broken barrier after barrier. A Canadian representing not just his country, but the idea that exploration has never belonged to one nation alone.

Four people. One mission. One fragile home, hanging in the distance.

As they returned, the capsule hit Earth’s atmosphere traveling roughly 25,000 miles per hour, enduring temperatures nearing 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit. From the ground, it looked like a fireball tearing across the sky. It was almost violent in its intensity, a streak of light that demanded attention.

People saw it from their backyards, from sidewalks, from places where daily life had momentarily paused. In living rooms and town squares. In languages we don’t speak. Across borders we have spent years reinforcing. Eyes widened. Hands over mouths. Breath held in full lungs. Children asking questions their parents didn’t quite have words for yet.

And then, after all that speed and heat and risk, the parachutes opened.

They floated down.

It was such a peaceful image after so much force. A reminder that even the most extraordinary journeys still end with something as simple as coming home.

For about forty minutes during the 10 day mission, those astronauts were completely cut off from Earth. No communication. No reassurance. Just silence on the far side of the moon, farther than any human beings had ever been. Alone in a way that is almost impossible to comprehend.

And yet, they were not alone in the ways that mattered. They carried with them the work of thousands, the hopes of millions, and even the imagination of a child, because a stuffed animal designed by a second grader named Lucas Ye floated inside that cabin, a small, joyful reminder that big dreams often start in very small hands.

When the signal finally returned and Christina Koch’s voice reached Earth again, she said, “We will always choose Earth. We will always choose each other.”

It is hard to hear those words and not feel something shift inside of you.

Because choosing each other is exactly what feels so difficult right now.

We are told, constantly, in subtle and not-so-subtle ways that we are different beyond repair. That our disagreements define us more than our shared humanity. That the distance between us is too wide to bridge.

But last week, the vastness of space seemed to shrink those distances.

From the far side of the moon, there are no red states or blue states. No talking points. No divisions that feel so all-consuming from down here. There is just Earth, small, blue, and astonishingly alone in the vast darkness.

Worth protecting. Worth working for. Worth choosing.

For a few minutes, as that capsule streaked across the sky and those parachutes opened, it felt like the world exhaled. The labels fell away. The arguments paused. We were not separate audiences consuming different realities. We were all witnesses to the same moment.

This is who we are at our best.

We used to look up more often. Not at screens, not at each other with suspicion, but at the stars. At possibility. At the long, difficult work of becoming something better than we are right now.

Exploration, whether across oceans or into space, has always required a kind of courage that goes beyond individual bravery. It requires collective belief. The willingness to invest in something that may not pay off for years, even decades. The humility to admit that no single person or group can do it alone.

Fear builds walls. Courage builds rockets.

That is not just a line, it is a choice.

We can continue down a path where fear defines our decisions, where we retreat further into ourselves, where every difference becomes a dividing line. Or we can remember what it looks like to reach for something together, even when it is hard, even when it requires trust we are not sure we still have.

The Artemis II mission did not solve our problems. It did not erase the divisions that exist. But it did something that feels just as important right now. It reminded us that those divisions are not the only story we are capable of telling.

There is another version of us. A version that spans generations. That crosses borders. That values integrity not as a slogan, but as a practice. A version that puts four very different people on a spacecraft and sends them around the moon, trusting that they will come home.

And they did.

They came home in a blaze of light and a quiet descent, a promise kept not just to themselves, but to all of us watching.

The stars have not moved. The moon has not moved. As a very wise little boy says, “It’s always there,” we just have to take the time to look for it.

The potential for who we can be has not moved either.

The only thing that ever changes is whether we are willing to look, and whether we are brave enough to reach.

For one night, we did.

And it felt a bit like hope.