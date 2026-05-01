Brich: From stillness to sunrise, Easter brings the return of hope

Spring rarely arrives all at once. It begins in small, almost unnoticed ways with the softening of the ground, a bit of green pushing through the dirt, a little more light at the end of the day. After months of cold and stillness, the world slowly stirs back to life, offering a quiet but persistent reminder that renewal always comes. What once seemed dormant or dead returns with a steady, undeniable hope.

In the Midwest, the transition is hard-earned. Winter doesn’t loosen its grip easily, and the in-between weeks are gray, muddy, and uncertain. Yet even then, signs of change emerge. A robin returns. Fields begin to breathe again. People linger a little longer outside, as if testing the air for permission to believe in warmer days. It’s a gradual shift, but a meaningful one; a reminder even the longest, coldest, darkest seasons eventually give way.

There’s something grounding about it. It doesn’t depend on circumstances or how we happen to feel on a given day. Spring comes anyway. It arrives whether we are ready for it or not, whether we notice it immediately or only in hindsight. And in that quiet certainty, there is comfort.

In the small church I attended growing up, Holy Week began the same way, like a quiet, familiar hymn you didn’t realize you were humming under your breath. Maundy Thursday carried an understated drama as the story of the Last Supper was read and the candles were extinguished one by one, until darkness settled in completely. Good Friday deepened that stillness into sorrow. It was a shared, but also deeply personal moment to sit with loss, sacrifice, and the cost of love. It reminded us the journey toward Easter didn’t begin in celebration. It began in reflection, in humility, in the quiet understanding that before joy comes sacrifice.

And then, before the world fully woke, Sunday morning came. In the cold darkness of a small cemetery, we would gather silently in the cold, early air. The dawn was never rushed. It arrived slowly, almost reluctantly, until the horizon softened and the words were spoken. “He is risen.”

In that moment, something shifted. The heaviness of the week lifted, replaced by a quiet, steady assurance. After the sorrow and the silence came a renewal, and the fragile but undeniable sense that hope had not only returned, it endured.

The moment from stillness to sorrow to hope mirrors more than a single week on the calendar. It reflects something deeply human. Most of us carry seasons that feel like Good Friday, moments where the weight of loss or uncertainty seems to settle in without clear resolution.

But those moments are not the whole story. They are part of a longer one that allows space for healing, for perspective, and eventually, for the light to return.

Easter arrives each year alongside spring, and the timing is intentional. The earth itself tells the same story. Fields sit muddy and uncertain before giving way to green. Trees that seemed lifeless begin to bud. Light stretches a little longer each evening. Spring does not ask permission to arrive, it simply does. And in doing so, reminds us renewal is not only possible, it is natural.

Easter delivers the same message, telling us what feels finished is not always the end.

The world right now is heavy and often seems relentless, and personal struggles linger longer than we expect. It is easy to believe that broken things stay broken.

But spring disagrees. Easter disagrees. Rebirth rarely comes in grand, dramatic moments. More often, it shows up quietly, in the decision to try again, in the courage to forgive, in the willingness to believe tomorrow can be better than today. Like those first bits of green pushing through frozen ground, it may be small and fragile, but it is powerful.

Sometimes it can look like rebuilding. It’s found in communities coming together after hardship, in old friends finding their way back to one another, in people choosing to begin again even when the path forward isn’t clear. These moments happen every day. They are the quiet evidence that even in a fractured world, healing is still possible.

It can also look like rest. Not every season of growth is visible. Just as the earth spends months preparing beneath the surface, people need time to pause, to gather strength, to simply be. There is value in those quieter stretches, even when they feel unproductive. They create the foundation for what comes next.

In many ways, we are not so different from the seasons. There are times we retreat into the dark, times we weather storms, and times we bloom. The challenge is remembering that even during the coldest, darkest, longest nights in middle of winter, the dawn will break, and spring is still ahead.

Easter asks us to hold onto that truth. It invites us to let go of what weighs us down and step into something lighter, not because life suddenly becomes easy, but because we choose to move forward anyway. This season doesn’t promise perfection. It promises possibility.

So as the days grow warmer and the world turns green again, maybe the question Easter leaves us with is a simple one. What are we ready to bring back to life? Hope, perhaps. Faith in whatever form that takes for you. Or just the quiet belief that no matter how long the winter, something new is already on its way.