Brich: When the press goes silent, so does a piece of the community

There’s a particular kind of silence that settles over a town when its newspaper closes. It’s not loud, not immediate. It creeps in slowly. It may not be noticed immediately when the final edition is delivered, the last byline runs, and the office lights go dark.

And then one day, people realize something is missing. Not just the paper, but the thread that quietly stitched the community together.

I witnessed it first hand in 2019, when the Gazette in Neola closed. After years of dwindling advertising, postage and pricing increases, and the owner/publisher’s declining health, the newspaper that had combined to serve Neola, Minden, Shelby, Treynor and Underwood closed.

I had been there for over a decade. A newspaper had been in the city of Neola since the 1880s. Until one day, with no fanfare or celebration, the last edition was printed and that was the end.

A community was left without a voice.

That same silence is now knocking on the door in many small towns across Iowa.

Mid-America Publishing, the parent company of 19 Iowa newspapers recently announced it will shutter operations under the weight of rising costs and a deteriorating business climate. Some have been acquired by other publishing companies. Others, like the Madrid Register-News, ceased publication as of April 1. A few others are facing closure if no buyers are found, so the fate of these papers now hang in the balance, many with histories stretching back a century or more.

These aren’t just businesses. They are institutions, record keepers, watchdogs, storytellers, and, in many ways, the heartbeat of their towns.

If they disappear, something far greater than ink on paper is lost.

The potential closure of these newspapers owned by Mid-America are not isolated incidents, but instead part of a long, steady erosion that has been chipping away at Iowa journalism for years.

Even before COVID-19, newspapers were shrinking. Editions were cut. Publications merged. Some, like the Gazette, simply vanished. When the pandemic hit in 2020, it delivered what can only be described as a body blow. In just a few months, entire weeks of printed news disappeared across Iowa communities. Some never came back.

Since 2019, the list of changes reads like an obituary column for local journalism. Dailies reduced to weeklies, weeklies folded into regional publications, printed publications going strictly digital, historic nameplates retired altogether. The Keota Eagle, the New Sharon Sun, the Sidney Argus Herald, the North Liberty Leader are now gone. Others survive in name only, consolidated into broader publications that stretch thinner across wider areas.

And now, in 2026, the closures continue. The Onawa Sentinel shut down a month ago following the passing of its publisher. The Omaha World-Herald, while not in Iowa, but a giant by comparison, closed its printing press in March, signaling yet another shift away from local, physical news production. Printing is being centralized. Jobs are being cut. The model is changing whether communities are ready or not.

It’s easy to frame this as a business story. Rising costs of paper, fuel, and labor. Declining ad revenue. Digital disruption. All true.

But the real cost of losing a newspaper is so much more than financial.

When a local paper closes, city council meetings go uncovered. Board decisions receive less scrutiny. Local elections become quieter, with fewer informed voters. Community events, the chicken dinners and the grip and grins, the events which never make it to regional or national outlets are no longer read about.

Who tells the story of the high school speech team?

Who tracks bond issues?

Who publishes birth announcements, senior pictures, 50th wedding anniversaries, obituaries, and every triumph and tragedy in between?

In many small towns, the answer has always been the local newspaper.

Without it, communities risk becoming “news deserts”, places where information is scarce, accountability is weakened, and civic engagement declines. Studies have shown that when local journalism disappears, voter turnout drops and government costs can even rise due to reduced oversight.

That’s not theory. That’s the reality playing out across rural America.

In addition to the economic challenges many newspapers face is a policy decision that could accelerate the decline.

In Iowa, efforts to remove the requirement that public notices be published in newspapers threaten a critical revenue stream for local publications. These notices which document things like public hearings, budgets, and board minutes are not filler. They are a cornerstone of both transparency and financial sustainability for newspapers.

Eliminate them, and you don’t just move information elsewhere. You pull an important brick from an already fragile foundation.

At a time when newspapers are fighting to survive, that matters.

There’s a temptation to view the loss of newspapers through a nostalgic lens. Many have quaint memories of ink-stained fingers while completing the morning ritual of reading the front page over coffee.

But this isn’t about nostalgia. It’s about function.

Yes, news is available online. Yes, social media spreads information quickly. But neither replaces what a dedicated local newsroom provides. The commitment to covering a specific place and its people over time.

A Facebook post won’t consistently cover city hall.

A national outlet won’t celebrate your grandma’s birthday.

An algorithm won’t prioritize your kid making the honor roll.

Local journalism fills those gaps. At least it does for now.

As I write this, There was still a chance that buyers could step in and save some of the Mid-American owned papers. Conversations are ongoing. Communities are hopeful.

But hope is not a strategy.

Saving local journalism will take a combination of community support, innovative business models, and policy decisions that recognize the essential role newspapers play. Subscriptions matter. Advertising matters. Public policy matters.

Because once a newspaper closes, bringing it back is incredibly difficult, if not impossible.

When The Gazette printed its final issue, it didn’t just mark the end of a publication. It marked the end of a 140-year chronicle of births, deaths, triumphs, struggles, and everyday life in rural Iowa.

The archives found a home in a historical society. But history is not meant to stop.

Communities need someone to keep writing the next chapter.

Because if the newspaper is gone, who tells your story?

