Catherine May Kalal

Catherine “Cathy” May Kalal, age 90, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2026, in Olathe, Kansas.

Born on May 10, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois, Cathy dedicated her life to caring for others, both professionally and personally. She will be remembered for her compassion, generosity, unwavering faith, and devotion to her family.

In 1956, Cathy graduated from St. Elizabeth Hospital School for Nurses in Lincoln, Nebraska, beginning a lifelong career in healthcare and service to others. In September of that same year, she married the love of her life, F. James “Jim” Kalal. Together they built a loving home and shared many years of marriage, family, and friendship.

As a Registered Nurse, Cathy served in a variety of healthcare roles throughout her distinguished career. She was especially proud of her work as Director of Nursing at Baptist Memorial Home in Harlan, Iowa, and later as Administrator of Shelby County Health Nurses. Through her leadership, professionalism, and commitment to quality care, she positively impacted countless patients, families, and colleagues. She retired after many years of dedicated service to her community.

Following their retirement, Cathy and Jim made their home in Yuma, Arizona, where they enjoyed the warmth of the Southwest, cultivated lasting friendships, and spent many happy years together.

Outside of her professional life, Cathy found joy in spending time with family and pursuing her many interests. She shared a passion for woodworking with Jim, creating projects that reﬂected their creativity and craftsmanship. She also had a deep love of gardening and took great pleasure in nurturing ﬂowers and plants, ﬁnding beauty and peace in every season.

Cathy is survived by her children, Karen Bosse (Randy), Joe Kalal (Nancy), Dan Kalal (Jill), and John Kalal (Margaret); 15 grandchildren; many beloved great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Gloria Horejsi and Mary Schwartz. She leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, service, and family that will continue to inspire all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, F. James “Jim” Kalal; her brother, Henry; and her sister, Dorothy.

Cathy will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her family, friends, former colleagues, and all whose lives she touched through her kindness, dedication, and care.

“A nurse’s heart, a gardener’s touch, and a mother’s love leave a legacy that blooms forever.”