Clarence ‘Sonny’ Leslie Busch was born on October 20, 1930 in Omaha, Nebraska to Clarence ‘Ted’ and Florence (Alter) Busch. He went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2026 surrounded by family. On June 14, 1936, he received the gift of Holy Baptism and became a child of God. He was later confirmed into the faith of our Savior Jesus Christ. Sonny was the youngest of 2 children. He grew up in or around Persia, Iowa, attending the Persia public school and graduating with the class of 1948. Upon graduation, Sonny attended Doane College in Crete, Nebraska for 2 years at which time he chose not to continue with college as he awaited his call to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He farmed with his father and worked odd jobs until he was drafted in February 1952 and proudly served until his honorable discharge in February 1954.

On October 29, 1952, Sonny was united in marriage to Kathleen Legan at Trinity Lutheran Church in Persia, Iowa. Sonny and Kathleen made their home on the farm owned by his parents north of Persia where they were blessed with 3 children: sons David and Douglas, and daughter Lezlie (aka Leslie). Sonny continued to farm and raise livestock with his father until dry years forced him to look for jobs off the farm which is when he began working in construction, substitute rural mail carrier and the Purina Mill in Persia. In 1965, Sonny began his full-time career with the U.S. Postal Service when he was selected as Postmaster in Persia, Iowa. He was promoted to Postmaster in Harlan, Iowa in 1972 and to Postmaster in Council Bluffs, Iowa in 1974 where he served until his retirement in October 1989. During his career, Sonny actively served in a variety of roles in NAPUS (National Association of Postmaster of the United States) advocating for the interests of postmasters, working to address issues and concerns related to their roles and the postal service. Sonny was also an active member and served in a variety of leadership roles at Trinity Lutheran Church, the American Legion, Persia Improvement Club, and Cub Scouts of America among other organizations and clubs.

Sonny and Kathleen made family activities a high priority and taught their children the value of working together as well as playing together. The family enjoyed many fun times together camping, rafting or ice skating on the creek north of the house, out-of-state vacations, hosting or joining in celebrations with extended family, playing cards or a multitude of other board and yard games, boating, fishing, etc. Even yard work or picking trees full of cherries, apples and apricots turned into fun family activities. In addition to family and friends, Sonny loved his canine pets. After he became a resident in assisted living communities and no longer had a pet dog of his own, he was quick to make friends with the pups workers and visitors brought in; the pups knew he always had treats available for them.

After Kathleen’s passing in December 1988, Sonny remarried on August 11, 1990 to Dorothy Elias. They resided in Persia, Iowa enjoying time with family, friends, and traveling. During this period, Sonny was also active in Persia’s civic roles including as council member and Mayor of Persia.

Clarence was preceded in death by wives, Kathleen and Dorothy; parents; and sister Venita(Willard/Wilkens). He is survived by his children, David (Lynn) Busch of Ralston, NE, Douglas Busch of Hancock, IA, and Lezlie Feekes of Denison, IA; 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.

An 11:00 AM funeral service was officiated by Reverend Merlene Ostebee on Thursday, June 25, 2026 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Persia, Iowa. Sarah Hoeppner, Keith Hoeppner, Matt Busch, Ivon Busch, Kelly Guderjan, Scott Guderjan, Nick Feekes, Dan Feekes, Andrea Feekes, and Chad Plambeck all served as casket bearers. Kristen Elias Rowley, Megan Rooney, Conrad Shaw, Nate Elias, Aaron Elias, Andrew Elias, and Morgan Shaw all served as honorary casket bearers. Military rites were provided by the Persia American Legion Post No. 314 and the Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard was held after the service at the Valley View Cemetery in Persia, Iowa.

Pauley Jones Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.