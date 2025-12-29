Cyclones fought till the end, but fall to the Rams, 69-52

GLENWOOD – The Harlan Community Cyclones boys basketball team struggled to overcome a slow offensive start and a strong defensive effort from Glen-wood on Tuesday night, falling to the Rams 69-52 in conference action.

The Cyclones opened the game with good looks offensively but had trouble converting early, beginning with an air ball on their first possession.

Glenwood took advantage as Xavier Bowmaker knocked down an early three-pointer, and HCHS turnovers helped the Rams establish momentum.

HCHS didn’t score its first basket until the 5:20 mark of the first quarter when Colton Schneider finished inside to cut the lead to 3-2.

Schneider later tied the game at 7-7 with a three-pointer, but the Rams answered with a 7-0 run to regain control.

Despite a late basket from Dallas McDowell, Glen-wood’s interior play helped them take a 14-11 lead after one quarter.

Glenwood continued to control the tempo in the second quarter, capitalizing at the free-throw line and knocking down perimeter shots.

After pushing the lead to 19-12, McDowell split a pair of free throws to stop the run.

The Rams responded with consistent offense, ex-tending the lead to 23-13 midway through the period.

Evan Stanislav provided a spark for Glenwood, converting a tough basket and completing a three-point play before hitting a three-pointer later in the quarter.

Despite free throws from Foxx Argotsinger and Jake Wageman, the Rams continued to stretch the lead, taking a 40-21 advantage into halftime.

The Cyclones came out of the locker room strong in the third quarter, scoring on their first possession. Glenwood quickly responded with a three-pointer and two free throws, rebuilding the lead.

HCHS continued to generate quality looks around the rim but struggled to finish, allowing the Rams to extend the margin to 50-26.

Kreed Boggess provided a spark for the Cyclones by knocking down a three, and free throws from Kobe Klaassen followed by a Schneider basket helped cut the deficit to 52-35.

Glenwood closed the quarter strong, taking a 54-35 lead into the fourth.

HCHS continued to battle in the final period. McDowell converted a tough basket and completed a three-point play, while Wageman added an and-one of his own.

Klaassen added free throws in the bonus, but Glenwood answered each Cyclone run with timely baskets.

Boggess hit another three to pull Harlan within 18 late, but the Rams sealed the win with a 69-52 final score.

McDowell led the Cyclones in scoring with 10 points. Schneider added nine points, eight rebounds, two steals, and a block in a strong all-around performance.

Luke Ineson also provided quality minutes off the bench, scoring five points.

Following the game, Cyclone head coach Dean Mosher pointed to effort as a positive takeaway. “Our effort was there,” Mosher said.

“We just have to clean up some minor details and put together a full game. I love the effort, and seeing the ball go through the hoop a little more often would be nice. We’re looking to improve in practice and heading into Friday’s game.”

The Cyclones will look to bounce back Friday night when they travel to Red Oak to take on the Tigers (1-4) with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.