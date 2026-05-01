Cyclones rebound from loss to Denison-Schleswig, picks up 8-7 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton

HARLAN- After seeing a late comeback fall just short against rival Denison-Schleswig on Thursday night, the Harlan Community Cyclones baseball team responded in impressive fashion Friday, earning an 8-7 victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

The Cyclones showed resilience throughout the two-game stretch, battling until the final out against the Monarchs before turning in an all-around team performance less than 24 hours later.

Against Denison-Schleswig, HCHS found itself trail-ing 6-2 after three innings but refused to go away.

The Cyclones chipped away at the deficit and entered the seventh inning trailing 7-3.

Jacob Spangenberg sparked the final rally with a double before scoring on an infield hit by Colton Schneider. Cade Nelson followed with a walk, and Harrison Kjergaard reached on a throwing error that brought home another run, cutting the deficit to 7-5.

The tying run eventually moved into scoring position, but the Monarchs were able to record the final out and hold on for the victory.

Spangenberg led the Cyclones offensively, going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

Nelson added a pair of hits, including a double and an RBI, while Schneider, Gavin Eck, and Kjergaard each drove in a run.

One of the bright spots in the loss was the relief appearance by Joseph Gross.

Cyclone Head Coach Heath Stein said the performance by Gross kept the Cyclones in the game.

“He was our only chance by coming in there and pounding the zone.” Stein said.

After entering in the third inning, Gross kept the Cyclones within striking distance by allowing just four hits and one unearned run over five innings while striking out three.

The Cyclones quickly put the result behind them Fri-day night against Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

The Cyclones offense came alive as the Cyclones scored eight runs on nine hits while drawing seven walks.

The Cyclones also applied pressure on the base-paths, stealing six bases, and played a clean defensive game without committing an error.

Gavin Eck paced the offense, finishing 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs, and a run scored.

Jonas Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and two runs scored, while Kjergaard added two hits and an RBI.

Schneider contributed a triple, RBI, and run scored, and Barrett Kaufman added a triple and drove in a run.

The Cyclones’ aggressiveness on the bases played a major role in the win.

Spangenberg and Nelson each stole two bases, while Kaufman and Gross also recorded steals.

On the mound, The Cyclones had good showings from Gavin Sisson, Reynolds, and Schneider.

Schneider slammed the door on an Sergeant Bluff-Luton rally with two strong innings giving up one un-earned run and striking out five.

The Cyclones returned to action Monday night for a double header in Atlantic against conference foe Atlantic Trojans.