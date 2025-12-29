Cyclones round out busy week with big road win at rival Denison-Schleswig

DENISON — The Harlan Community Cyclones boys’ basketball team closed out a busy week in strong fashion, finishing 2–1 and picking up a big road win Friday night with a 67–57 victory over rival Denison-Schleswig.

The game opened slowly for both teams, with the Cyclones not scoring their first field goal until 3:37 remained in the first quarter when Dallas McDowell tied the game at 5–5.

HCHS took its first lead on the next possession as Kobe Klaassen was fouled driving to the rim and converted both free throws for a 7–5 advantage.

Denison tied the game at 7–7, but McDowell answered with a steal, drew a foul, and knocked down two free throws to give the Cyclones the lead back at 9–7. Klaassen closed out the quarter with strong offensive play, scoring a tough basket and later splitting a pair of free throws to give Harlan a 12–7 lead at the end of the first.

The Cyclones came out firing in the second quarter. Kreed Boggess opened the period with a layup, followed by a McDowell fast-break bucket after another steal, pushing the lead to 16–7 just 16 seconds in and forcing a Denison timeout.

The Monarchs responded with a basket, but McDowell drilled a three-pointer to make it 19–9.

Jake Wageman then went to the line and hit both free throws to give Harlan its largest lead of the half at 21–9.

Denison answered with a quick 5–0 run, but Boggess stopped the momentum with a three-pointer to make it 24–14 with three minutes remaining before halftime.

The Monarchs continued to hang around, trimming the lead to 24–18 at the free-throw line.

Joseph Gross ended the half on a strong note for the Cyclones with a putback basket, sending Harlan into halftime with a 26–18 lead.

McDowell led all scorers at the break with 11 points.

Klaassen opened the third quarter with a three-pointer to spark the offense, extending the lead to 29–23.

HCHS entered the bonus with 4:47 left in the quarter and took advantage, as Klaassen split a pair of free throws before Boggess buried another three to push the lead back to double digits.

Boggess had a big third quarter, scoring two layups and another three-pointer to help extend the Cyclone advantage to 42–29.

Klaassen added another three late in the quarter, and HCHS carried a 46–33 lead into the fourth.

Denison opened the final period with a three-pointer, but the Cyclones responded immediately.

Klaassen hit two free throws, and Colton Schneider knocked down his first three of the night to push the lead to 51–39.

McDowell followed with a tough basket after a layup by Gabe Arkfeld, giving HCHS a 55–41 cushion.

The Monarchs cut the lead to 11 with just over four minutes remaining, but the Cyclones stayed composed, trading baskets and consistently answering Denison runs.

Klaassen and Boggess scored key buckets in the final minute, and Harlan sealed the win at the free-throw line to secure the 67–57 victory.

The Cyclones shot 20/27 as a team from the free throw line on the night.

Boggess led the Cyclones with 19 points, while Klaassen and McDowell each added 18.

Harlan now turns its attention to a tough road matchup against unbeaten Glenwood (3–0 overall, 3–0 conference). Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.