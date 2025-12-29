Darlene Rasmussen

Darlene Mae Rasmussen was born on June 12, 1927, in Harlan, Iowa, to Celius and Matie Marie (Hansen) Larson. She graduated from Harlan Community High School with the Class of 1944.

On January 16, 1948, Darlene was united in marriage to John Harold Rasmussen in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Two children were born to this union: Diane and Ricky.

Throughout her life, Darlene worked as a secretary and bookkeeper from home. She enjoyed tending to her garden and raising chickens. In her spare time, she liked to embroider, crochet, and collect jewelry and angels. She and John shared a love for attending antique auctions and flea markets, which became one of their favorite pastimes.

In 1976, Darlene and John moved into Harlan and Darlene began working at Farm Service Cooperative. She retired from there in 1990. After retirement, the couple continued their adventures together, often traveling to flea markets and enjoying time together.

Darlene passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan, Iowa, at the age of 98 years, 4 months, and 28 days.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John, in 2002; brother, Clarence Larsen; sister, Marie “Evelyn” Nielsen; and granddaughter, Kaylene Marie Rasmussen.

Darlene is lovingly survived by her children, Diane (Larry) Allen of Elk Horn and Ricky (Zeliana) Rasmussen of Harlan; three grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.