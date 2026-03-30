Diana Wolf

Diana Lee Wolf was born to Julyane (Johnson) and Arvid Larson on March 31, 1945 in Cordell, Oklahoma. She was united in marriage to Charles Wolf and to this union, two daughters were born: Joell and Janelle.

Diana’s first job was at a record store and from there on she worked retail her whole life. She also spent many years as a salesperson at the newspaper office. She took great joy in her work and always had a strong work ethic. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Diana also loved to travel and even lived in places like Suriname, South America; Tokyo, Japan and many other US states due to her husbands job in the United States Air Force.

Diana passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at her home in Persia, Iowa attaining the age of 80 years, 11 months and 17 days. She was preceded in death by her parents, Julyane and Arvid Larson; husband, Charles Wolf; and daughter, Joell Onstad.

She is survived by her daughter, Janelle (Michael) Kurtzuba of Persia, IA; grandchildren, Jessica Mark of Earling, IA; Brandy Kurtzuba of Harlan, IA; Melony Suntken of Bellevue, NE; Nichole Kurtzuba of Bellevue, NE; Schuyler Kurtzuba of Persia, IA; great grandchildren, Savhannah, Leighann, Alivia, Isobel, Alexus, Lana, and Wyatt; siblings, Mary Beth Thompson of Minnesota; Joyce Cadima of Arizona, and Susan (Robert) Hipsag of Nebraska.

A 2:00 PM Graveside Service was held on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at Valley View Cemetery in Persia, Iowa.

Pauley Jones Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.