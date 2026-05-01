Dillon Michael Wood, son of Herbert “Runk” and Jodi Nelson Wood, was born on June 12, 1995, in Atlantic, Iowa. He grew up alongside his younger brother, Dalton, and attended Walnut schools and eventually graduating from AHSTW High School with the Class of 2013.

Following graduation, Dillon worked numerous jobs at O’Reilly’s, Cramer’s and even a short stint helping his father in the construction business. His passion was smoking meat, music and towing; he was working hard to someday start his own towing business. He joined his brother and earned his CDL and drove for Jake’s as well as Arrow Towing. Dillon had the biggest smile that could light up any room he was in and his love for his family, his fiancé, Kourtnie and his son, Andre “Punkin Doodle”, was unmatched.

On Wednesday, June 17, 2026, Dillon passed away having attained the age of 31 years, and 5 days. He is survived by his fiancé Kourtnie Birgenheier of Avoca, Iowa; son Andre Wood “Punkin Doodle”; mother Jodi Wood of Avoca, Iowa; father Runk Wood of Avoca, Iowa; brother Dalton and wife Alex Wood of Walnut, Iowa; twin nieces (Blake and Blaire) on the way; other family and many friends.

An 11:00 AM funeral service was held on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca with Ed Bastede officiating. Jerry Nelson, Runk Wood, Dalton Wood, Ben Mahoney, “Bubba” Heller, Jake Sulley, Brandon Riedemann and Dylan Franks served as casket bearers. Interment was held at the Jacksonville Cemetery in Jacksonville, Iowa.

Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca was in charge of arrangements.