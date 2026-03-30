Dorothy Hall

Dorothy Arlene Hall, affectionately known as “Dottie,” was born on March 14, 1926, to Alvin and Esther (Havick) Davis in Harlan, Iowa. Her mother passed away when she was only nine months old. Dorothy was then raised with the help of Alvin’s parents until he later married Lela Balcom. Alvin and Lela were married over 50 years and shared a loving family together. Dottie attended Tennant Schools for eleven years and graduated from Shelby High School. She went on to attend business school and started working for John Deere.

On August 4, 1946, Dorothy married Shade “Ace” W. Hall in Omaha, Nebraska. The couple began their life together in Omaha and were blessed with five children. After the birth of their first child, the family relocated to her family farm, where they welcomed their four additional children. Dorothy was able to remain at home to raise her family.

Dorothy was a member of Harvest of Hope Church. She spent many years serving as a Sunday School teacher. She was also involved as a 4-H and Girl Scout leader and was a member of the Cow Bells. She had a deep love of flowers, growing many irises throughout her yard, and spent many years enjoying gardening. Above all, she treasured the time spent making memories with her family.

She passed away Monday, April 13, 2026, at the age of 100 years. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ace Hall; son, Danny Hall and son-in-law, Randy Lund.

She is survived by her children: Beverly (Richard) Goshorn of Harlan, Dixie (Robert) Nihsen of Shelby, Barbara Lund of Shelby and Steven Hall of Ames; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 AM, Monday, April 20, 2026, at Harvest of Hope Church in Harlan, Iowa with Rev. Al Hazelton officiating the service. Serving as musicians were Marian Bretey and Colette Plagman. Serving as pallbearers were Daniel Chipman, Adam Goshorn, Matthew Lund, Ben Hall, Alex Hall and Dean Herbst. Interment was in the Shelby Cemetery in Shelby, Iowa. Following the service, the family invited everyone to the parish hall for a time of fellowship and lunch. Services were entrusted to the Heartland Funeral Home in Harlan.