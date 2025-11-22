A Dream under construction: Progress is made on Grandma B’s Dream Playground



HARLAN — Construction of Harlan’s Grandma B’s Dream Playground at Harlan’s Pioneer Park is well underway, and while recent warm weather has allowed crews to continue working this fall, city officials said the playground likely will not open until spring.

A key safety component — the poured-in-place rubber surfacing — can only be installed when temperatures remain above 35° for five consecutive days, and with winter fast approaching, it may not be installed until spring.

“Unfortunately, we can’t allow people on the equipment until the safety surfacing is in place,” said Tim Miller, City of Harlan Park Superintendent and Dream Playground Committee member. “We’ll just watch the weather and install it when it’s warm enough.”

The surfacing will provide accessibility for wheelchairs and walkers and help reduce the risk of fall-related injuries.

Installation of the playground equipment — which includes several slides and climbing structures, an inclusive merry-go-round, and a variety of sensory panels and interactive features — went as planned. “The playground itself is about 95% done,” Miller said. “It looks amazing… it looks like a ton of fun.”

With the equipment nearly complete, workers have shifted their focus to the parking lot. “There has been a lot of progress on that this week,” Miller said. Construction of the restrooms is also underway. “It will be exciting to see those go up.”

Miller noted that security fencing will remain in place until the playground is officially open. Harlan City Administrator Gervas Mgonja added that security cameras have also been installed.

A donor recognition display is planned to honor those who contributed $1,000 or more to the project. “We want to recognize all who made this project possible,” Mgonja said. Donations are still being accepted; contact City Hall at 755-5137.

A grand re-opening celebration is tentatively planned for May, though the city hopes to open the playground to the public before then.

“We are excited to get it open, and we know people want to play on it,” Miller said.