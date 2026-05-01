Edward Joseph Goeser, the oldest of ten children of Bruno and Mildred (Weiland) Goeser, was born on August 20, 1930 at Defiance, Iowa. He attended St. Paul’s Catholic School and enjoyed sports, hunting and fishing with siblings and many friends.

He proudly entered the United States Navy on August 3,1950 in Des Moines, Iowa. He honorably served as a seaman on the USS Badoeng Strait and USS Floyds Bay as well as being a part of the Military Police at Camp Elliot in San Diego, California. Edward attended, enjoyably, many Naval reunions. After his Naval Service, he returned to his employment with the Shelby County Road department. During his 40 plus year tenure there he became an expert welder and dragline operator and was recognized as the designer and builder of an attachment to mount a V-plow to a payloader. A large equipment manufacturer had viewed and later used the design. Eddie was very fond of caterpillar heavy equipment.

In 1965, Eddie built and operated “Eddie’s Place” in Defiance. It was a very nice family style cafe with cocktails. On June 29, 1968, Eddie was united in marriage to Marilyn Nollen. After his retirement in 1992, Eddie worked occasionally at Jim’s Wholesale Meats, owned by his brother Jim. Eddie was most known for his quick witted teasing followed with a grin, while always having the kindest, caring heart. He was passionate about watching MASH, admiring a darn good Quarter Horse and precious time with family.

Eddie passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at Elm Crest Retirement Home in Harlan, Iowa, attaining the age of ninety-five years, ten months, and three days. In addition to his parents, Eddie was proceeded in death by his daughter, Tracie Ward; grandchildren, Laura Goeser and Justin Goeser; siblings, Leo (Janie) Goeser, Frank Goeser, Paul Goeser, James Goeser, Mary Griffin; and brother-in-law, Lawerence Fedewa.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Goeser of Harlan, IA; children, Tom Goeser and his wife Margaret of Manilla, Iowa and Tonya Goeser of Harlan; son-in-law, John Ward of Manilla; 3 grandchildren: Danny, Adam and Tim; 6 great-grandchildren: Olivia, Harper, Weston, Cooper, Gracelyn and Abram; siblings: John Goeser, Alice Goeser, Larry Goeser, and Theresa Fedewa; other family and many friends.

An 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial was officiated by Rev. Clement Owusu on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Harlan, Iowa. Danny Goeser, Adam Goeser, Jeff Goeser, Jeff Goeser, Mike Goeser, and Steve Goeser served as casket bearers. Tim Goeser, John Ward, and Jay Goeser served as honorary casket bearers. A burial with military rites was officiated by Helmer Reyelt American Legion Post No. 150 and the United States Navy Honor Guard at Harlan Cemetery in Harlan, Iowa following the service.

Pauley Jones Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.