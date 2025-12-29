A fond farewell for a familiar face



HARLAN — Longtime Taylor Quik Pik manager Virginia Smith will retire at the end of the year.

“My favorite memories are my customers,” Smith said. “Seeing them every day, joking around and having fun. I will miss that.”

Smith’s 13-year career managing the Harlan convenience store provided her with a once-in-a-lifetime experience. In 2018, she won a trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, after placing in the top one percent of stores in her region. During the six-day trip, Smith visited the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa; rode a camel; was bitten by a camel; and attended promotional dinners and galas.

Smith said one of the joys of her job was watching her customers’ children grow up. She especially enjoyed letting kids “ring up” their own purchases. “They always thought it was so exciting,” she recalled.

Through the years, Smith often worked 80–100 hours a week and sacrificed a great deal of family time. After her final day December 31, she plans to move to Hastings, NE, to live with her daughter and spend more time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Customers, members of the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Taylor Quik Pik employees, and members of the Taylor family honored Smith with a retirement party Tuesday, December 9.

“I appreciate all the business and the support everyone has given me throughout the years,” Smith said.