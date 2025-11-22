Harlan Community Middle School mock trial teams compete at IWCC

COUNCIL BLUFFS — Two Harlan Community Middle School Mock Trial teams competed in the regional competition held at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs November 7.

Both the 8th grade team and the 7th grade team were 2-0 for the day by each defeating Lewis Central and Nodaway Valley middle school teams. The 7th grade team was awarded more overall points by the judges and advanced to the Iowa Middle School Mock Trial State Tournament held in Des Moines on December 1-3.

The top 32 teams from regional competitions throughout Iowa will compete at the State Tournament. This year’s trial involves a college student accused of second degree arson for allegedly setting fire to a chemistry lab on campus.

Each middle school team must argue on behalf of both the prosecution and the defense.

Many HCMS students received special recognition at regionals.

7th Grade Top Attorneys: Kinsey Donahoo, Brinkley Reischl, Kamryn Scheve; 7th Grade Top Witnesses: Leah Svendsen (for 2 different witnesses), Kamryn Scheve, Truman Kjergaard, Ben Sonderman 8th Grade Top Attorneys: Reghan Christensen, Maggie Petersen; 8th Grade Top Witnesses: Maggie Petersen, Blakely Fatka.

