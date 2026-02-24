HCHS bowling teams show promise in first-ever split season



“This season was unique,” said Harlan Community bowling coach Jami Andersen, reflecting on the first year with separate schedules for the girls and boys teams. The Iowa High School Athletic Association restructured the format to better align with other sports across the state, such as basketball, allowing for more individualized attention at state tournaments and improved crowd control. While the change created scheduling challenges — including the girls competing before the boys officially began practice — Andersen was pleased with the growth that came from the experience. She highlighted the development of her young roster, explaining that many of the girls, made up entirely of freshmen and sophomores, began to understand that success in bowling requires “strategy, consistency, and technique beyond simply throwing the ball.” On the boys’ side, she noted that three bowlers attended summer camp and said it was encouraging to see how much they grew from the additional coaching and how they helped elevate their teammates.

One of Andersen’s favorite moments came during a home meet when sophomore Eden Raymond bowled her first-ever 100 game. As Eden stepped up needing seven pins in the 10th frame, teammates began chanting “go, go, go,” soon joined by the boys’ team and the entire crowd. When she knocked down nine pins, the bowling alley erupted in cheers. “Seeing everyone rally around Eden was incredibly moving and brought tears to my eyes,” Andersen said, adding that moments like that made her proud not only of the accomplishment but of “the compassion and support our athletes show one another.” With only two senior boys graduating and the entire girls’ roster returning, Andersen said the outlook is bright. The Cyclones are expected to return more than 80 percent of their boys’ roster, including scoring leaders Logan Strom and Caleb Ernst, for the 2026–27 campaign, positioning the program for continued growth and success heading into next season.