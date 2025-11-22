HCHS News returns to the classroom—and to the pages of the Harlan Newspaper



HARLAN — HCHS News returned as a class to Harlan Community High School this year. This class was originally created back in 2008 with the goal of creating fun and informational videos about the school. Unfortunately, the school district had to cut some classes after the 2009/10 school year and HCHS News was one of them.

The class eventually resurfaced in 2019 during the WIN (What I Need) period, where it became an optional class. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the class was cancelled after that school year. The HCHS News class returned this school year and continues to make fun, educational videos about the school district.

Recently, the class expanded beyond video by contributing written articles to the Harlan Newspaper. This opportunity began after Renée Brich and Tami Schechinger visited the class to speak with students. HCHS has a long history of student journalism in the newspaper—during the 1980s and 1990s, the paper featured a student-written section called “Cyclone Corner,” which ended around 2000.

For the past three weeks, HCHS News has been writing stories in the newspaper. There are six students currently writing in the newspaper: Tatiana Babka, Jolie Nielsen, Ashley Tunender, Allison Retzlaff, Catherine Fah, and Ellie Albertsen.

Students plan to continue sharing their voices in the newspaper for the foreseeable future. Reviving this tradition will help adults in Harlan and surrounding communities stay connected to what’s happening in the Harlan Community School District. We hope you enjoy the upcoming articles!