HCHS students walk out of class to protest immigration policies



HARLAN — Approximately 10 students at Harlan Community High School walked out of class Friday afternoon to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The walkout was planned and organized by students and was not sanctioned or supervised by the school district.

Students left class at 2:15 p.m. and walked down Durant Street to the Shelby County Courthouse. Along the route, they were joined by six adults who said they were there to support both the students and the cause.

“I am anti-ICE,” one adult said. “If the kids can put this together, I can support it.”

One student said she participated because of her grandmother, who is currently receiving home care.

“She and I have the same views about this,” the student said. “I am voicing her opinion, too, since she can’t.”

Earlier in the week, Casey Ring, principal of HCHS, notified parents about the planned walkout.

The notification stated that while students have the right to “peacefully protest and express their views,” any student who leaves school during the instructional day to participate “will be counted absent for that time.”

Absences will be recorded as absent or unverified depending on whether a parent or guardian contacts the school, in accordance with district attendance procedures.

The notice also stated that the district’s primary concern is student safety.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and remain focused on keeping students safe while maintaining our role as a neutral educational institution,” the notification said.

While walking to the courthouse, the group received some negative comments from passersby, one adult said.

“If the kids had to hear it, I figured I could, too.”