HCHS welcomes new English teacher, Mr. Gebel



HARLAN — HCHS has welcomed four new teachers this year, and today we introduce one of them: Mr. Gebel, the school’s new English teacher.

A graduate of OABCIG High School, Mr. Gebel was active in cross country, track and field, theater, and speech. He initially double-majored in biology and chemistry at the University of Northern Iowa, but after a few changes in direction, he found his path in Communication Theatre Teaching.

In the classroom, it’s clear that Mr. Gebel brings genuine enthusiasm to his work. He strives to help students succeed and emphasizes collaboration and teamwork. He believes that learning through shared ideas and understanding different points of view helps broaden students’ perspectives.

Friendly and approachable, Mr. Gebel takes pride in building strong relationships with his students. He acknowledges that everyone has areas to improve, noting that classroom management is the skill he continues to work on the most.

He believes it is essential to support students with diverse learning needs, whether by providing multiple ways to engage with the material or offering one-on-one instruction when necessary.

His love for teaching stems from the “light-bulb moments” when students suddenly grasp a new concept. Reflecting on his first few months in Harlan, he said, “This is what I’ve always wanted. I’m living my dream job right now, and I couldn’t be happier.”