IKM-Manning boys place fourth in strong field at IATC Indoor Championships

AMES — The IKM-Manning boys track and field team competed with a limited lineup last Friday at the Class 1A portion of the 2026 IATC Indoor Champion-ships, but still delivered an impressive fourth-place team finish against a strong field.

Entry into the meet is based on qualifying times from the previous season, limiting the number of competitors and making the Wolves’ performance even more notable.

The day began with the 4x800-meter relay team of Ben Ramsey, Isaac Blankman, Xaviore Diaz, and Tyson Smith.

The group placed fifth overall with a time of 8:34.37, earning a podium finish. Western Iowa Conference rival Riverside won the event in 8:23.52.

In the 60-meter dash, Max Butler and Davis Rasmussen represented IKM-Manning.

Butler set the tone early, posting the fastest preliminary time at 7.14 four-tenths of a second ahead of second place.

Rasmussen finished 37th in 7.75. Butler followed up his prelim performance by winning the finals in 7.11.

Butler added a second title later in the day, winning the 200-meter dash in 23.15 to complete a dominant showing with two first-place finishes.

In the 60-meter hurdles, Brock Kusel placed 13th with a time of 9.04, while Eian Snyder finished 25th in 9.59.

Ashton Ahrenholtz delivered a podium finish in the 400-meter dash, placing third with a time of 52.02.

Blankman returned in the 800-meter run, finishing 13th in 2:11.26.

The Wolves’ 4x100-meter relay team of Rasmussen, Ahrenholtz, Brennen Morris, and Butler placed 11th in 46.21.

Closing out the track events, the 4x400-meter relay team of Smith, Ramsey, Diaz, and Ahrenholtz secured another podium finish, placing sixth in 3:38.72.

In field events, Jace Starman narrowly missed the podium in the shot put, finishing eighth with a throw of 46-6.75.

Diaz added a 16th-place finish in the high jump, clearing 5-5.

IKM-Manning finished fourth overall with 34 team points.

Riverside, also of the Western Iowa Conference, claimed the team title with 63 points.

The Wolves will return to action March 31 at the Audubon Boys Early Bird meet at Audubon High School, marking their first outdoor competition of the season.