IKM-Manning boys run well at Ace Nelson Relays

DENISON — The IKM-Manning boys track and field team turned in a strong performance at the Ace Nelson Relays, finishing fourth overall on the night.

The Wolves were highlighted by standout efforts from Max Butler and several strong relay performances.

Butler continued his impressive season by breaking his own school records in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

In the 100, he posted a time of 10.80 to finish runner-up to Treynor’s Cauy Konz.

He followed that with another runner-up finish in the 200, clocking 22.50 to break his previous record and finish behind Lawton-Bronson’s Landon Grell.

Butler wasn’t the only bright spot for the Wolves. Xaviore Diaz delivered a strong all-around performance on the track and in the field.

He tied for eighth in the high jump at 5-04, and later placed fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.40. Teammate Ben Ramsey followed closely behind, finishing seventh in 54.20.

Diaz and Ramsey also played key roles in IKM-Manning’s relay success. The duo helped the Wolves place third in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:35.70, with Ramsey leading off and Diaz running the third leg.

In the 4x800 relay, the Wolves continued to shine, earning a runner-up finish in 8:32.60 with Ramsey and Diaz again contributing key legs.

Tyson Smith added another highlight by winning the 400-meter hurdles in 57.90.

He also contributed to multiple relays, anchoring the runner-up 4x800 team and running a key leg on the third-place sprint medley relay that finished in 1:38.10.

In the field events, Jace Starman turned in a strong performance with a second-place finish in the shot put (45-05.75).

He also added an eighth-place finish in the dis-cus with a throw of 119-10.

The Wolves will have representation at the Drake Relays on Saturday morning, as the 4x100 relay team of Davis Rasmussen, Ashton Ahrenholtz, Zach Solberg, and Max Butler is set to compete.

IKM-Manning returned to action Thursday at the OABCIG Coed Relays.