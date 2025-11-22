Iowa counties, preemption law professors support Shelby and Story counties’ suit against Summit

by Renée Brich,

Managing Editor

SHELBY COUNTY — Shelby and Story counties have received written support from the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) and a group of preemption law professors in their request for U.S. Supreme Court review of their case involving Summit Carbon Solutions.

“Shelby County is very appreciative of the leadership provided and support given by ISAC and its membership,” said Steve Kenkel, Shelby County Pipeline Liaison.

Separate legal briefs, known as amicus curiae filings, were submitted in the case. These briefs allow non-parties to provide the Court with information, arguments, or perspectives beyond those presented by the litigants. Each brief outlines the filer’s specific interest—such as representing broader public concerns or offering technical expertise—and can help the Court understand the wider legal, economic, or social implications of the case.

ISAC’s brief argues against using motive-based tests in preemption cases and urges the Court to focus on the effects of legislation rather than the intent behind it. ISAC is a nonprofit organization representing elected and appointed officials in all 99 Iowa counties, with a mission to promote effective county government and advocate for local issues.

In a letter addressed to all county boards of supervisors, ISAC stated the case “highlights the importance of local control” and “has the potential to impact all counties nationwide.” The letter included a case summary from Timothy Whipple of Ahlers & Cooney in Des Moines, which said the counties are seeking Supreme Court review because the appellate court decision was “legally wrong and problematic.”

The letter said it would cost ISAC $25,000 to file the amicus brief and requested a suggested donation of $500 from each county. It noted that amicus briefs help the Court “better understand” a case and can improve the likelihood that the Supreme Court agrees to hear it.

“The majority of counties statewide have voted to financially participate in the ISAC amicus brief in support of local control through our appeal to the United States Supreme Court,” Kenkel said. “Counties statewide understand the importance of this appeal, and we are grateful.”

ISAC submitted its brief to the Supreme Court on Nov. 6 under Docket No. 25-419. The brief argues that Iowa counties exercise “home rule authority” over matters such as land use and warns that “expansive federal preemption, especially when based on motive, threatens counties’ autonomy.”

A separate brief filed by preemption law professors also challenges the appellate court’s reasoning. “Preemption should focus on the effects of state laws, not the motivations behind them,” the professors wrote. They said the Eighth Circuit’s approach introduces “unnecessary complexity and inconsistency,” noting that the Supreme Court historically avoids inquiries into legislative motive. Such inquiries, they argued, are difficult, intrusive, and often unproductive.

Summit Carbon Solutions — an Ames-based company seeking to build a carbon sequestration pipeline across Iowa and several neighboring states — sued Shelby and Story counties over local ordinances that established setbacks from structures and required local permits.

In June, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit ruled in favor of Summit, finding that counties cannot impose safety standards on pipelines regulated under federal safety rules.

Shelby and Story counties asked the appellate court for a rehearing, which was denied. In August, both county boards of supervisors voted to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

At issue is whether state and local governments may consider safety when enacting ordinances, or whether such standards are preempted by federal law. The counties argue the appellate decision could invalidate a “wide range” of local ordinances. They also contend the ruling was flawed because it examined county supervisors’ motives, created a “vague and unworkable standard,” and left a “regulatory void.”

Several other Iowa counties have been sued by Summit over similar ordinances, but those cases have been placed on hold pending the outcome of the Shelby and Story counties’ appeal. Summit recently asked courts to resume those cases, arguing that Iowa state law would preempt local pipeline-route regulations regardless of the Supreme Court outcome.

In addition to ISAC and the preemption law professors, the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation and the states of Minnesota, Arizona, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon, and Vermont have filed briefs supporting a Supreme Court review of the case.