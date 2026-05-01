It takes a Danish village to build a troll

ELK HORN — The Museum of Danish America, with assistance from a crew of local volunteers, began helping a troll “immigrate” to Elk Horn.

The troll sculpture, crafted by Danish recycle artist Thomas Dambo and his team, embodies creativity, sustainability, and storytelling, capturing the spirit of discovery and imagination that defines both Danish and Danish-American culture.

Sebastian Claudio, a lead builder on Thomas Dambo’s team, is overseeing the troll installation, which began Monday.

Amelia Juhl, MODA Communications manager said 80 volunteers signed up to help over the course of the build. “Typically, we welcome 4-8 carpentry volunteers every day depending on the shift they are able to work. With various project managers and the refreshment team, we have about 12 volunteers total on site over the course of the day,” Juhl said.

The installation is expected to be completed by the end of April. (Amelia Juhl, photos)

