Jacob Buman

Jacob Jerald Buman was born on February 9, 2007, in Omaha, Nebraska, the beloved son of Jerry Buman and Tonya Burns. He was baptized at St. Mary Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Portsmouth and was raised in the Shelby and Harlan areas. Jacob graduated from AHSTW with the Class of 2025.

Beginning in his junior year of high school, Jacob started working at Titan Machinery. Following his graduation, he enrolled in the Technician Sponsorship Program through Titan Machinery and Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs working toward a degree as a diesel mechanic.

Jacob lived his life with energy and purpose. He loved riding his motorcycle and driving his Corvette, embracing every adventure with enthusiasm. Jacob was always tinkering, fixing, and building, gifted with both creative hands and an inventive mind from a young age, often demonstrated through his love of building with Legos. He took great pride in caring for himself; staying active and going to the gym were important parts of his daily life. Above all, Jacob cherished his family. He loved spending time at the Buman family farm, driving tractors, helping with harvest, and baling hay alongside his dad. He had an extensive collection of toy tractors, cars and cranes that he was very fond of. His siblings meant the world to him, and the bond they shared was unbreakable. Jacob was the peacekeeper of his family, always encouraging happiness, love, and togetherness. He carried a deep desire for those around him to live in harmony and find joy in life.

Jacob passed away on April 29, 2026, following a tragic motorcycle accident near Shelby, at the age of 19 years, two months, and 20 days. He passed away doing what he loved, taking one final ride. He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Mike Labenz and his grandma, Opal Burns.

He is survived by his dad, Jerry Buman and his wife, Jen, of Harlan; his mom, Tonya and her husband, Matt Burns, of Canyon Lake, Texas; siblings: Madeline Buman and her fiancé, Nathan Van Gelder, of Harlan, and John Buman III of Canyon Lake, Texas; step-siblings: Jack Burns of Walnut, Brandon Bond of Syracuse, Nebraska, and Bayleigh Bond-Christensen and her husband, Jacob Christensen of Council Bluffs; grandparents: John II and Myra Buman of Harlan, Kara Labenz of Griswold, and Art Ham of Shelby; step-grandparents, Roger and Debbie Bond of Syracuse, Nebraska; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members, and countless friends.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at St. Mary Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Portsmouth, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family, dropped off or mailed to Midstates Bank in Harlan, Iowa, made out to the Jacob J. Buman Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Services were entrusted to the Heartland Funeral Home in Harlan, Iowa.