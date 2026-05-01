Jacquelyn Jean Lewis, daughter of Albert Leo and Laura Natalie (Newby) Luther, was born on April 30, 1926, in Columbia, Missouri. She spent her childhood in Memphis, MO near her grandparents Senator John E. and Lois Irene (Milliken) Luther. Jackie graduated from Memphis High School in 1944. During WWII she worked at a hatchery in Memphis and later at an armament company in Chicago. She continued her education at the University of Central Missouri in Kirksville and then transferred to the University of Iowa where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education.

In 1948 Jacquelyn met her husband, William Ouren Lewis (Bill) of Harlan, at a University of Iowa basketball game on a double date. After a short courtship they were married in Memphis and the couple then moved to Harlan, IA where Bill started a law practice and Jackie taught at Kirkman High School. Three children were born of this union: Rebecca, Jeff, and Connie. In 1962, Jackie and Bill moved to their farm home south of Harlan where they lived till the end of their lives.

Jackie enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, playing cards, (especially duplicate bridge), going to movies, and traveling the world with Bill. She was a charter member of Harlan’s Huff ‘n’ Puffers bike club with whom she often pedaled across Iowa during RAGBRAI, and she frequently rode in the Minnesota Headwaters 100 Ride. Jackie took pride in playing 3-court basketball in high school and was a lifelong fan of the U of I Hawkeyes and the Harlan Cyclones, especially girls’ basketball. Jackie spent 64 summers “up north” enjoying the chaos of family, friends, and the peace of the lake.

Jackie served on the board of the Country Care Center and for many years delivered Meals On Wheels; she also volunteered to be a 4H leader, a cub scout den mother, and a Harlan Band Parent (Music Boosters). She was a long-time member of PEO, Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, and Eastern Star. In 1977 she was honored as Shelby County Mother of the Year.

Jackie was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ (now The Church on the Hill) in Harlan, where she volunteered with the Priscilla women’s circle, Sunday School, and youth programs.

At the age of 100 years and 6 days Jacquelyn died at her home on May 6, 2026, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother John Ed Luther, and her husband William O. Lewis. She is remembered by her sister, Laura Anne Luther of Ohio; her sister-in-law Ann Luther of Columbia, MO; her children Rebecca Wiinanen of Deephaven, MN; Jeff Lewis of Chicago, IL; and Connie Larson (Eric) of Pine Island, MN. Six grandchildren, Robert Creighton of Durham, NC; Laura Kottke (Jens) of Deephaven, MN; Sarah Greene (Jake) of Los Angeles, CA; Marissa Lingle (Jacob) of Hastings, MN; Anna Larson of Rochester, MN; Nathan Larson of Denver, CO; great grandchildren William and Adelyn Creighton; Reese, Gustaf, and Brooks Kottke; Tyler and Cameron Greene; Jacquelyn (Aria) and Mathias Lingle.