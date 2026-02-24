Jury trial for Avoca man charged with attempted murder continued to March 10

AVOCA —The jury trial for an Avoca man charged in connection with a shooting incident has been continued to March 10.

Shaun Patrick McCarthy, 29, was charged with domestic abuse assault, attempted murder, reckless use of a firearm, going armed with intent, three counts of child endangerment—substantial risk, and willful injury resulting in bodily injury. McCarthy has pleaded not guilty.

At approximately 8:12 p.m. October 9, 2025 the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a person injured in a shooting in the town of Avoca. The victim suffered minor injuries in the shooting. Deputies arrived on scene and determined the shooting occurred at a rural residence west of Avoca, the suspect was believed to still be in the home with minor children, and more gunfire was reported from the rural residence.

The Pottawattamie County Emergency Response Team and Negotiators responded to the scene west of Avoca. While deploying to the residence more gunfire was heard coming from near the home, and a male suspect, identified as Shaun McCarthy, was located outside. After a brief standoff, Shaun was taken into custody, and the minor children were found to be safe and unharmed inside the home.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol assisted the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office.