Esther “Leone” Deskin, age 95, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2026, after a brief stay in hospice at Myrtue Medical Center.

Leone was born on February 14, 1931, in Spring Hill, Iowa to Homer and Esther Lockwood. Following high school graduation, Leone attended Simpson College and joined the Tri Delta sorority where she met and married her husband, Merle on June 1, 1952. Sadly, Merle died in 1970 of pancreatic cancer. Leone decided the best way to manage as a single mother and provide for her 3 young children was to complete her master’s degree through many weekend and summer courses at Drake University and UNO.

Leone taught fifth grade from 1950 - 1971 and then became the media specialist for all three elementary schools in Harlan, Iowa. Leone received many awards for her outstanding contributions to Iowa education. She was particularly proud of her work introducing computers to the elementary school level and was recognized as a leader and innovator.

Leone retired in 1993 and really began to enjoy travel, finding her “partner-in-crime” in her good friend Barb. They took many trips to other countries that resulted in a few keepsakes, memories of a lifetime and a seemingly unlimited supply of funny stories to highlight their misadventures.

Leone enjoyed playing bridge and volunteering at her church and within the community. She picked up a number of new hobbies, including toll painting, stock market investing, and stained-glass art, while never putting down her books and love of reading. Leone seemed endlessly capable in all things and was adamant that she could mow her own yard and shovel her own snow well into her 90’s.

Leone lived a long and meaningful life marked by strength, kindness, and devotion to her family and friends. As a teacher, a parent and active member of the community, she touched the lives of many. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Merle, and her sisters, Elinor, Marge, Hazel, and Ruth.

Leone is survived by her children, Doug (Deb) of Urbandale, IA; Mike (Jan) of Scottsdale, AZ; and Sandy of Centennial, CO; her grandchildren, Jacob (Maria) of Urbandale, IA; Alyssa (Thomas) of Urbandale, IA; Claire (Luke) of Aurora, CO; Chloe of Los Angeles, CA; and Emily of San Diego, CA; her great-grandchildren, Hayden and Charlie; and her sister, Eunice; as well as, many dear nieces/nephews and their families.

Leone will be remembered for her gentle spirit, her steady presence, and the love she shared with family and friends. Her greatest joy was found in the time she spent with her family, creating lasting memories that will be cherished for generations.

Funeral services will be 9:00 am Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at The Church on the Hill (Congregational Church) in Harlan, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages acts of kindness in Leone’s memory or donations to the Harlan Community Library in Memory of Leone Deskin. Leone’s love of reading sustained her through the years and was passed on to subsequent generations. Leone will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

Pauley Jones Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.