Local shoppers help stock UNI’s food pantry

HARLAN — Area grocery

shoppers helped a Harlan Community

graduate fulfill a service

assignment for a college course,

donating 269 pounds of food to the

University of Iowa’s Panther Pantry.

UNI freshman elementary

education major Tatum Lacey returned

to Harlan over Thanksgiving

break, and used her time at

home to collect donations for foodinsecure

college students.

“My geography class was

studying global poverty,” she explained.

“We were asked to either

volunteer at the Panther Pantry or

bring items from home to donate.”

Lacey said she had seen others

collecting donations at area

grocery stores, so she decided to

take the project a step further. On

Monday, Nov. 24, she set up a table

at Harlan’s Hy-Vee, where patrons

generously donated nonperishable

food items.

“It was a great experience,”

she said. Her class collected more

than 700 pounds of food for the

on-campus pantry, which is accessible

to all University of Northern

Iowa students.

“It’s a huge help for college

students,” Lacey said, noting that

food insecurity is prevalent on

college campuses for a variety of

reasons.

“Some may not have the money

for food,” she said. “Others may be

so busy between going to class and

working that they don’t have time

to go to the store.”

According to the U.S. Government

Accountability Office, about

3.8 million college students experience

food insecurity. A majority

reported multiple instances of eating

less than they should or skipping

meals because they could not

afford enough food.

The Panther Pantry offers food

and necessity items to any student

enrolled at the university. There

is no limit to the amount of food a

student may take, and the pantry

works to maintain student confidentiality.

Lacey said she is appreciative of

her hometown’s support of the project.