Lynn E. Sorensen, long-time resident of West Des Moines, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2026. He was born June 18, 1938 in Harlan, IA and raised on the nearby family farm, a much-loved son of Andrew and Elsie Petersen Sorensen, the sixth of seven children in the family. Lynn’s siblings, extended family and friends provided endless camaraderie and activity as he was growing up. He thoroughly enjoyed participating in 4-H, sports and church youth groups, too.

After graduating from Tennant High School in 1956, he studied business at Simpson College in Indianola, receiving his BA in Business Administration in 1960. Lynn was an active member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon and held several offices in the fraternity, while also participating in other organizations and activities on campus.

Immediately after graduation, Lynn was drafted into the U.S. Army, receiving his basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood. He remained state-side throughout his service. After he was discharged, he joined Equitable Life of Iowa, working in several areas until he was ultimately President of EI Sales, Inc. He thoroughly enjoyed his business associations and earned several professional designations during that time. Later, Lynn worked for Princor, the investment division of The Principal Financial Group where he spent the last decade of his career.

Lynn married Patricia Walker, a West Des Moines educator, in 1964 at the West Des Moines United Methodist Church. Together, they established their home in West Des Moines with Robert and David completing their immediate family. Among his favorite pastimes and hobbies, Lynn enjoyed coaching Little League teams, involvement in Indian Guides, helping with paper routes, gardening, playing tennis regularly, reading, volunteering at Living History Farms, serving as precinct chairperson during elections, travelling with Pat, especially internationally, and attending almost every performance or game in which their sons or grandchildren participated. Only unbearably hot days would keep him away. He regularly attended Executive Toastmasters and Host Lions Club meetings during his active years and held offices in both organizations.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia, their two sons who gave him great pleasure, Robert and David (Kelly) all of West Des Moines, and three grandchildren who made him very proud, Jackalyn, Eliza and Grant. Lynn endeared himself to them by repeatedly telling the same stories and urging them to set high goals for themselves. He also has a sister, Vivian (Randy) Lytle and two brothers, Myron (Bonnie) Sorensen all of Harlan and Stanley (Sue) Sorensen of Cincinnati, OH. His parents, two brothers, Dale (Ruth) Sorensen and Wayne (Marjorie) Sorensen, and one sister, Ellen (Douglas) Linden, preceded him to the next Grand Adventure.

Those wishing to honor Lynn’s memory are encouraged by the family to extend an unexpected kindness to a stranger. At Lynn’s request, there will be no services. Burial of his ashes will be at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.