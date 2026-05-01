Mary Jane Gubbels was born on October 15, 1948, to Merrill Sr. and Marie (Erlbacher) Stolz in Harlan, Iowa. She grew up in Defiance, Iowa where she was baptized at St. Peter’s Catholic Church and graduated from St. Paul’s Catholic School.

On August 5, 1967, Mary Jane was united in marriage to Cletus Gubbels at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Defiance, Iowa. They were blessed with two wonderful daughters, Amy and Julia.

The family resided on a farm near Westphalia, Iowa where Mary Jane taught religious education and was a member of the Rosary Society. She also enjoyed coaching her daughters’ little league softball team, leading them to a tournament win. In July of 1985, the family moved to Harlan. While in Harlan, Mary Jane worked at CDS for 27 years.

She spent her free time enjoying every moment she could get with her three grandsons, Austin, Brandon, and Cameron. Her ABC123. She also enjoyed cooking, spending time outdoors, tending to her garden and flowers, cross stitching, and volunteering - especially with the American Cancer Society. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas - Court St. Katherine #266, Harlan Guilds, the Sisterhood of the Classy Dames and the Red Hat Society.

Mary Jane passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at her home surrounded by the people she loved most attaining the age of 77 years, 8 months and 1 day. She was preceded in death by her parents, Merrill Sr. and Marie (Erlbacher) Stolz, brother, Merrill “Nook” Stolz, Jr., sisters-in-law, Arlene Stolz and Marie Stolz; brothers-in-law, Richard “Dick” Mulligan, Robert Robinson, and Mike Gross.

She is survived by her husband, Cletus Gubbels of Harlan, IA; daughters, Amy (Jerry) Graber of Treynor, IA, Julia Gubbels of Atlantic, IA; 3 grandsons, Austin (Rachel) Graber of Chicago, IL, Brandon (Diana) Graber of Nashville, TN, and Cameron Graber of Orlando, FL; great-granddaughter, Elena Graber; many siblings, siblings-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Mary Jane will be remembered for her dedication to her family, friends, community, and church, constant humor, and overwhelming love for life.

A 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial was officiated by Rev. Wayne Gubbels and concelebrated by Rev. Clement Owusu, Rev. Ken Gross, Rev. Larry Hoffmann, and Rev. Andrew Windschitl on Saturday, June 20, 2026 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Westphalia, Iowa. Austin Graber, Rachel Graber, Brandon Graber, Diana Graber, Elena Graber, Cameron Graber, Dewayne Stolz, Dennis Stolz, and Jerry Graber served as honorary pallbearers. A burial will be held at a later date at St. Boniface Cemetery in Westphalia, Iowa.

Pauley Jones Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.