Mary Jane Petersen, the oldest child of Richard and Elvera (Clausen) Thompson of Ute, Iowa, was born on February 10, 1933. She loved to share the story that she weighed only 2½ pounds at birth and began her life in a shoebox placed in the oven to “finish baking.” From that very beginning, she often said, everything in her life was a miracle.

Mary Jane was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She graduated from Ute High School before being united in marriage to the love of her life, Don Petersen of Dow City, on February 6, 1952, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Don often teasingly shared that he fell in love with Mary Jane because her hair smelled like popcorn, a sweet reminder of the nights he would pick her up after she finished working at the theater in Ute.

To this union, three children were born. Throughout their lives together, they shared their love and care not only with their own children, but also with several foster children who became part of their family. One of their children’s fondest memories was watching Mary Jane and Don dance around the house together. It brings comfort to know they are reunited once again, dancing to their favorite bands.

One day, while reminiscing about her younger years in Ute, Mary Jane recalled her first passion. As a young girl, she rode the bus to Sioux City on weekends to work at the hospital as an aide. That caring spirit continued throughout her lifetime as she served in various hospitals and nursing homes in Fort Dodge, Lake City, Denison, and finally Harlan.

In between those positions, she also provided private care to the homebound, worked in childcare, took on janitorial and cleaning jobs, and later worked in housekeeping at Myrtue Medical Center. Caring for others was never just a job for Mary Jane — it was simply who she was.

Mary Jane simply loved taking care of people, always wearing her smile and waving to everyone passing by. After moving to Elm Crest, she could often be found sitting in the sunny view room, greeting everyone with a cheerful wave and her signature smile through the big windows.

Though she spent so much of her life caring for others, her greatest priority was always her family. Her love was boundless for her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and, of course, her foster children.

Mary Jane passed away on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan, having attained the age of 93 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Don in 2010, one brother Maurice, one sister Christine, 3 brothers-in-law, and 2 sisters-in-law.

Left to cherish her memories are her three children: Denise (Phil) Gubbels, David (Linda) Petersen, and DeaAnn (Roger) Bissen, all of Harlan; six grandchildren: Dan (Jess) Petersen, Ryan (Katie) Petersen, David (Terra) Gubbels, Dennis (Laura) Gubbels, Brittany (Matt) Draeger, and Hanna (Mark) Leiting; fourteen great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren; her sister, Arlynn Gittins of Harlan; her sister-in-law, Audrey Lambert of Sioux City; several beloved nieces and nephews, cousins, many dear friends, and all those who had the privilege of caring for her.

And God said, “I love you more, Mary Jane. Time to come home.” … we’ll see you later.

Celebration of Life was held at 10:30AM, Wednesday March 4, 2026, at the Heartland Funeral Home in Harlan with Rev. Donna Ewert serving as clergy of the service. Serving as a musician was Katie Petersen. Inurnment was in the St. Clair Cemetery in Ute, Iowa. Following the service, the family invited everyone to the Therkildsen Activity Center for a time of fellowship and lunch. Services were entrusted to the Heartland Funeral Home in Harlan.