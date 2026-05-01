Maureen Veronica Jensen was born on July 5, 1951, in Manilla, Iowa, to Vernon and Eleanor (Chrastil) Lueth. She was baptized at the Manilla Catholic Church and attended grade school in Manilla and Irwin. She graduated with the class of 1969 from Irwin High School.

On August 2, 1969, Maureen was united in marriage to Alan Jensen at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church in Elk Horn, Iowa. Together they were blessed with four daughters: Michelle, Nicole, Lindsay, and Jessica. Maureen took great pride in being a mother and found immense joy in supporting her daughters at their sporting events and activities, a devotion she later extended to her grandchildren and their events.

In her free time, Maureen enjoyed flower gardening, bowling, and trips to the casino. She especially cherished time spent at her lake house in Storm Lake, Iowa, where she cared for the home, went boating, and enjoyed the water. Her family would gather every 4th of July at the Lake House to enjoy the water, the fireworks, and family time as well as partake in Maureen’s birthday celebration. She was an avid Iowa State Cyclone fan and followed almost all of their games. Maureen would always lend a hand wherever she was needed whether it be putting up wallpaper, painting or yard work. Each Christmas season, she brought warmth and cheer to the farm by decorating every tree on the farm with lights. She took great joy in picking out the perfect gift for each of her children and grandchildren.

Maureen embraced her role as a farm wife with dedication and pride. In the early years, she cared for baby piglets and calves. In most recent years, she particularly enjoyed operating her own combine during harvest each year.

Surrounded by her family, Maureen passed away peacefully at her home in Exira on Monday, May 4, 2026, at the age of 74 years, 9 months, and 29 days. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Eleanor Lueth, and her brothers, Bill and Richard Lueth.

She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Alan Jensen of Exira, Iowa; her children: Michelle (Brance) Beaty of Crossville, Tennessee; Nicole (Todd) Rockett of Houston, Texas; Lindsay Jensen Pellett (Kendall Spies) of Manning, Iowa; and Jessica (Tyler) Carney of Adair, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Payton, Skylar, Kendall, Cale, Reagan, Cadence, Dalton, and Drew ; as well as many other relatives and friends.

An 11:30 AM Funeral Service was officiated by Rev. Laura Webb on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at Elk Horn Lutheran Church in Elk Horn, Iowa. Tyler Carney, Kendall Spies, Todd Rockett, Brance Beaty, Cale Pellett, and Wayne Hansen served as casket bearers. A burial was held following the service at Jacksonville Cemetery in Jacksonville, Iowa.

Pauley Jones Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.