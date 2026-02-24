MidAmerican Energy will add more controls for red lights on Iowa wind turbines, including those at Walnut wind farm



DES MOINES – MidAmerican Energy plans to install an aircraft detection lighting system at its Walnut wind farm in Pottawattamie County by the end of this year, part of a broader effort to reduce nighttime turbine lighting while maintaining aviation safety.

According to a press release, the company plans to install aircraft detection lighting systems at all of its wind farms, subject to Federal Aviation Administration approval. When the system’s radar antenna detects aircraft in the designated airspace surrounding a wind farm, it activates flashing red lights mounted at the top of wind turbines to warn pilots. When no aircraft are present, the lights remain off.

On average, the systems reduce warning light usage by more than 95 percent, preserving dark skies without compromising aviation safety. Commercial aircraft flying at normal cruising altitudes are typically too high to activate the system.

“We began testing the technology with a pilot project at three wind farms a few years ago. The test results and responses from our partner communities have been very positive,” said Adam Jablonski, vice president of project development. “This technology benefits nearby communities by keeping nighttime skies dark while making sure aircraft flying near wind farms stay safe,” he added.

The FAA evaluates each application for a warning light control system before approving its use. Without the system, federal regulations require wind farms to operate synchronized red flashing lights from sunset to sunrise.

MidAmerican installed its first lighting control system in 2023 at its Adair, Eclipse and Morning Light wind farms in Adair, Audubon, Cass and Guthrie counties. In December 2025, the company added systems at its Lundgren wind farm in Webster County and Wellsburg wind farm in Grundy County.

By the end of this year, MidAmerican plans to add aircraft detection technology at six additional wind farms including Pottawattamie County: Arbor Hill in Adair County; Diamond Trail in Iowa County; North English in Poweshiek County; Shenandoah Hills in Page and Fremont counties; and Vienna in Marshall and Tama counties.

In 2027, the company plans to add systems at its Highland and O’Brien wind farms in O’Brien County.

When this year’s projects are complete, warning light control systems will dramatically reduce lighting at more than a quarter of MidAmerican’s wind sites. The company operates more than 3,500 turbines at 38 wind farms across 34 Iowa counties.