Museum of Danish America will bring Thomas Dambo troll to the Danish Villages

ELK HORN – Fifty years ago, Elk Horn resident Harvey Sornson dreamed of bringing an authentic Danish windmill to the Danish Villages. With the support of neighbors, volunteers, and donors, Sornson made the impossible possible, importing a historic windmill from Nørre Snede, Denmark, and reconstructing it in Iowa. That was only the beginning. Just a few years later, in 1983, the Museum of Danish America opened, preserving and sharing the stories, traditions, and enduring spirit of Danish Americans for generations to come.

Now, the Danish Villages are imagining something extraordinary once again: a giant wooden troll by internationally acclaimed Danish recycle artist Thomas Dambo. This whimsical sculpture, built from reclaimed wood, would join a global network of Dambo’s giants hidden in forests, parks, and destinations around the world, drawing visitors eager to discover and photograph his imaginative works.

“A project like this would celebrate our Danish heritage while giving people a compelling new reason to experience the Museum and our community,” said Erik Andersen, Executive Director of the Museum of Danish America. “It continues the tradition of bold ideas that have shaped our community for generations.”

Construction is slated for April 2026, coinciding with major Danish Villages events, including the Danish Windmill’s 50th anniversary, Tivoli Fest, and the opening of Vikingmania!, the Museum’s largest interactive exhibition to date.

The Museum’s troll project brings sustainability, art, education, and engineering to life through collaboration. Local students and youth will take part in hands-on workshops and partnerships with high school shop, art, media, and STEM classes, contributing directly to the troll’s creation. Alongside volunteer opportunities and interactive, STEM-focused interpretive displays, the project will highlight principles of sustainability, structural engineering, and the creative reuse of materials.

More than a visitor attraction, the troll will serve as a living classroom, offering participants transferable skills, real-world experience, and resume-ready accomplishments, while becoming a vibrant, lasting asset for the entire community.

The Museum also plans to rally support from community members, businesses, and friends across the region and the country to help bring this landmark to life.

“Every landmark we cherish in the Danish Villages began as someone’s big idea,” Erik Andersen said. “The same determination that brought the Danish Windmill to Elk Horn 50 years ago is alive today. This troll will become a new symbol of community pride and imagination, inviting the world to experience the Museum and the Danish Villages.”

To learn more about this exciting project, or to find out how to volunteer your time or support it with a donation, visit the Museum of Danish America’s website at https://www.danishmuseum.org/thomas-dambo-troll/.

