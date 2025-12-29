Myrtue Behavioral Health to move to expanded clinic

HARLAN – Myrtue Medical Center is excited to announce a new home for mental health care. In early January the Behavioral Health department will move to the second floor of the newly expanded clinic at 1220 Chatburn Avenue in Harlan. The location change also comes with a new name, as Behavioral Health will become Myrtue Mental Health Center. The department will be closed January 6 through 9 for the move and will re-open in their new location Monday, January 12. The new Mental Health Center will host a ribbon cutting and open house on Friday, January 9, from noon to 1:30 pm. The move culminates years of planning and investment to strengthen mental health care and deepen integration with primary care services.

While mental health care has been under the Myrtue umbrella since 2005, there had been an inherent separation, as it was always located apart from the main medical center. The most recent home for the department has been 1110 Morningview Drive. When the team moved into that building in December of 2020, they nearly doubled their space from the previous location on Garfield Avenue. However, they quickly outgrew the building in response to community needs. Now, mental health care will not only be under the Myrtue umbrella; it will be under the same clinic roof.

The new space will allow the Mental Health Center team to continue to innovate and grow services to provide excellent care to area residents. Growth is only one benefit of this transition. By incorporating mental health into the clinic expansion, primary care and mental health care will now operate side by side.

“Myrtue has worked hard to provide excellent mental health care that consistently meets community needs,” said Lindsey Kinney, Mental Health Center Director. “Our relocation into the expanded clinic demonstrates Myrtue’s understanding that mental health is a key aspect of overall health. Our new space will allow the continued integration of mental health care with primary care in a space specifically designed to meet patient needs.”

The body is an integrated whole, with each system interdependent on the others. Healthcare delivery should reflect that reality. Myrtue’s Mental Health team has already been a statewide leader in championing whole-person, integrated treatment approaches. Myrtue’s mental health therapists, psychiatric advanced practice providers, and community support team have all worked closely together to address the biological, psychological, and social aspects of mental health. The team has also prioritized training and implementation of multiple evidence-based treatment approaches that engage the full body, including Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Brainspotting, and Somatic Experiencing, as well as developing the innovative Movement Therapy program.

Mental health challenges sometimes surface in ways people do not expect. Concerns such as high blood pressure, back pain, or diabetes may bring patients in to see their primary care provider; however, research shows that these health concerns are also strongly tied to mental health. The newly renovated and expanded clinic will facilitate close collaboration within the Myrtue team. Primary and mental healthcare providers will now be working within the same building to support patients together.

“We are excited for the transition to have Mental Health back at the main campus,” said Kim Burchett, Chief Clinic Administrator. “I am looking forward to the collaboration with mental health and primary care to continue providing excellent care to the community.”

While the mental health center is closed January 6 to 9, for the move, community members can leave messages for the mental health staff at 712.755.5056, and messages will be returned upon re-opening. For immediate needs, they can call 712.755.5161. Myrtue Mental Health Center will continue to offer a wide spectrum of mental healthcare, including outpatient therapy, medication evaluation and management, substance abuse evaluation and treatment, and community-based services. To learn more about services or to reach out for support, contact Myrtue Mental Health Center at 712-755-5056 or visit https://www.myrtuemedical.org/services/mental-health.