Nishnabotna Water defenders file suit against NEW Cooperative over fertilizer spill



AREA — The Nishnabotna Water Defenders (NWD), a grassroots environmental organization formed after one of the largest environmental disasters in Iowa history, announced Sunday that it has filed a lawsuit against NEW Cooperative Inc. over a massive fertilizer spill that occurred in March 2024.

The lawsuit, filed March 15, 2026, in Iowa District Court for Montgomery County, seeks to hold the Iowa-based agricultural cooperative accountable for the release of approximately 265,000 gallons of liquid nitrogen fertilizer into the East Nishnabotna River. The spill contaminated more than 50 miles of waterways in Iowa and Missouri and devastated aquatic life throughout the river system.

NEW Cooperative, which reports nearly $3 billion in annual revenue, previously reached a settlement with the state that included $100,000 in penalties and funding for environmental projects. Critics, including members of NWD, have characterized that agreement as inadequate given the scale of the damage.

“The scale of this disaster is almost beyond comprehension, yet the state’s response has been a mere slap on the wrist,” said attorney James C. Larew of Iowa City, who is representing the group. “By allowing hundreds of thousands of gallons of toxic urea ammonium nitrate to flow unchecked into our public waters, NEW Cooperative committed an egregious violation of the Clean Water Act and state law. The state’s failure to enforce meaningful penalties not only insults the local community but sends a dangerous message to every corporate polluter in Iowa: that destroying a river is simply the low cost of doing business.”

Larew added that in situations like this, citizens sometimes must step in when government agencies fail to take stronger action.

“In these cases, unfortunately, private citizens, acting as individuals or through their membership groups, must do for themselves and each other that which our governmental agencies should be doing; but, too often, are failing to do,” he said.

According to the lawsuit, the spill occurred when a tank valve at the cooperative facility was left open over an entire weekend. The fertilizer release killed more than 750,000 fish and untold numbers of frogs, snakes, mussels, birds and other wildlife. The group says the contamination effectively turned about 50 miles of the East Nishnabotna, Nishnabotna and Missouri Rivers into a “dead zone.”

Attorney Carrie La Seur, co-counsel on the case, said the lawsuit also raises broader questions about how Iowa protects its natural resources.

“This case is about more than just one spill. It is about the public trust doctrine, which holds state lands and waters in trust for the people of Iowa,” La Seur said. “Iowa’s navigable waters are not private sewers for industrial accidents. The state has a fiduciary duty to protect these public resources for the benefit of all Iowans. When the state abdicates its duty, the people must step in.”

The lawsuit seeks restitution for the loss of natural resources caused by the spill and calls for additional safeguards at NEW Cooperative facilities, including containment barriers and remote shutoff technology at agricultural chemical storage sites. The group is also advocating for new state permitting requirements for those facilities.

Terry Langan, co-president of Nishnabotna Water Defenders, said the lawsuit is intended to protect public waterways and the communities that depend on them.

“Local citizens are being deprived of the full use and enjoyment of what should be a public recreational asset and a source of clean water for personal and business uses: our rivers,” Langan said. “The massive pollution event caused by NEW Cooperative, followed by ineffective enforcement of our water pollution laws by Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources and Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, makes it imperative that citizens act to fill the gap.”

Nishnabotna Water Defenders is a community-based organization made up of nearly 200 members. Formed by residents of southwest Iowa after the 2024 spill, the group focuses on monitoring water quality and advocating for the protection of the Nishnabotna watershed.

The organization says its goal is to ensure the region’s waterways remain safe for recreation, drinking water and wildlife for generations to come.

