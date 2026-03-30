Owen seeks Iowa House District 11 seat, cites water quality and education top as top priorities



HARLAN — Bill Owen, a 67-year-old retired tradesperson and former community college educator from rural Harlan, is seeking election to represent House District 11.

Owen, a Democrat who lives between Harlan and Elk Horn, said his decision to run is rooted in a desire to improve collaboration in state government and address issues affecting Iowa’s future. He and his wife, Paula, have seven children and seven grandchildren.

“I feel I can help Iowa return to a state where people with differences can talk to each other and work together to find solutions to our current problems,” Owen said. “Paula and I raised our kids in Iowa. Once our kids were old enough to leave home, they did, most also left Iowa for opportunities that Iowa could not offer. I think we need to listen to youth and younger adults about what Iowa needs. The future of Iowa depends on keeping young people in Iowa.”

Owen brings a background that spans skilled trades and higher education. He began his career as an industrial maintenance mechanic, completing a four-year apprenticeship before working as an instrument technician in chemical plants for 15 years. “The plants I worked in ran 24/7-365. You didn’t go home till it was fixed,” he said.

He later transitioned into education at Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, where he taught industrial maintenance and eventually earned a bachelor’s degree in leadership and a master’s degree in education. Over a 25-year career, he advanced to dean and later vice president for strategic initiatives.

Owen said he helped develop programs and secure funding for more than $90 million in trades education facilities, while also managing a $200 million annual budget and overseeing multiple divisions. In addition, he served on the Omaha Downtown Improvement District, where he was elected chair, and spent 10 years on the Heartland Workforce Solutions Board.

Asked about the top issues facing Iowans, Owen pointed to environmental and economic concerns, including, “Contaminated water and cancer rates, loss of family farms, affordability, wages and taxes. Loss of workforce. Declining standing in K-12 education. Iowa Legislators are taking on D.C. style politics that don’t allow anything to get done,” he said.

If elected, Owen said his priorities would include improving water quality, supporting family farms and addressing affordability.

“Lower cancer rates by fixing our contaminated water issues. Preserve and grow small family farms by building infrastructure that supports them. Make Iowa affordable for young wage earners by repealing the flat tax structure and instead require those who can pay more to do so,” he said. “Grow the workforce by providing incentives to young Iowans who want to stay. Get Iowa back on top of public education by providing adequate funding and not robbing public education by subsidizing vouchers. Stop the constant bickering and name calling so common in our current political landscape.”

Owen emphasized education and workforce development as key drivers of economic growth, particularly in rural communities.

“Economic development starts with reading at grade level in grade 3, providing learning opportunities in trades and traditional pathways by grade 6, and creating stronger partnerships between businesses, community colleges and universities,” he said. “Model curriculum in high schools around professional career paths, such as finance and insurance, as well as career and technical education.”

He also expressed caution about expanding higher education programs without clear outcomes.

“Don’t create or allow new programs and facilities at taxpayer cost until measurable outcomes are in place. Don’t allow community colleges to offer bachelor’s degrees as that waters down their programs and university degrees and confuses employers,” Owen said.

On education funding, Owen argued that Iowa has not kept pace with inflation and criticized the use of public funds for private school vouchers.

“First and foremost, fund it. Some legislators say we are fully funding our schools. This is not an accurate representation,” he said. “Funding has not kept up with inflation for a decade, and taxpayer dollars now fund private school education for wealthy children through vouchers that suck funding from every public-school student.”

He also raised concerns about school consolidation and its impact on rural communities.

“When towns lose schools they lose their life, their livelihood and Iowans lose taxpayers,” Owen said.

Regarding taxes and government spending, Owen said he favors clearer financial reporting and a graduated income tax system.

“Eliminate smoke and mirrors reporting that allows legislators to talk about being responsible with taxpayer dollars when they aren’t,” he said. “I believe a graduated tax scale that taxes the wealthy and the ultra-wealthy at a higher rate than poor and middle-income Iowans is the only way to keep young people and families in Iowa.”

Owen also cautioned against proposals that could shift the tax burden.

“Although the ‘no property tax for Iowans who have paid off their homes’ proposal sounds good, it too will make it more difficult for Iowa families just starting out,” he said. “We are currently overspent, with a billion-dollar shortfall looming, so let’s come to terms with that before eliminating taxes for those who can afford to pay them.”

In working with others at the Statehouse, Owen said he would prioritize collaboration over partisanship.

“I will not name call or even retaliate when attacked. It serves no purpose except for inflating one’s ego,” he said. “Candidates talk about working ‘across the aisle.’ Maybe the aisle should be eliminated, R and D behind the name, too. Sit us all down together as Iowans and say, ‘Fix it.’”

During his campaign, Owen said voters have consistently raised concerns about water quality, affordability and political division. “Water quality concerns seem to be top of mind, as well as affordability, jobs, workforce and education,” he said. “I have heard politicians should get along and stop bickering. Politicians are seen as crooked and corrupt, with money pouring in from where?”

Owen said he has also heard concerns about campaign financing and legislative priorities. “I have heard that some House campaigns have had as much as 2 million dollars donated. In my view this corrupts the idea that Iowa should be represented by Iowans, most of whom are not multimillionaires,” he said. “I have heard that politicians should quit promoting legislation no one asked for and instead represent Iowans.”

As for why voters should support him, Owen pointed to his experience and approach to governance.

“I am an independent thinker and I act responsibly. I will represent all Iowans, not just those who elect me,” he said. “I have the experience our state needs in education, workforce and accountability. I have a vested interest in seeing our water cleaned up, so our children and grandchildren, and yours, can live in Iowa, healthy and cancer free.”

“I promise that the negativity surrounding politics, at all levels, will end here, now, with me,” Owen added.

