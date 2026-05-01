Perry G. Kelley Sr.

Perry George Kelley, Sr. was born on March 21, 1938, the son of George F. and Ida (Rose) Kelley on a farm near Panama. In 1945, the family moved to a farm east of Harlan. Perry graduated from Harlan High School. He was active in FFA, where he received the Iowa Star Farmer Award. He also belonged to the Farm Bureau Young People Organization. In 1958, he married Lila Russmann in Walnut. He was baptized at Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church in Walnut when his baby daughter was baptized.

Perry worked as a hired farmhand and for Norman Hansen as a service station attendant in Jacksonville until his marriage. He then worked as an auto mechanic at E.M. Christensen’s Auto Dealership in Harlan for 28 years.

After his father passed away, Perry took over the farming operation and continued working in town until 1987, when he opened his own business, Kelley Repair Shop, on his farm. He retired from farming in 1996 but continued operating his shop and enjoying his favorite pastime of attending auctions and sales, including exotic animal sales.

He was known for raising many different species of animals and fowl. Perry enjoyed playing cards with the Saturday Night Couples Pinochle Card Club and later with the guys playing Pitch at Greve’s Station. His first home was created from the country schoolhouse located on his parents’ farm. Perry and Lila raised their four children there: Connie, Perry Jr., Jerry, and Larry. In 1987, when Highway 44 was reconstructed, they relocated to their home near Jacksonville.

Perry passed away on Friday, May 8, 2026, at Salem Lutheran Home at the age of 88 years, one month, and 18 days. Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife of 65 years, Lila Kelley; and his sister, Helen Kelley.

He is survived by his four children: Connie (Kevin) Paulsen of Anita, Perry Jr. (Mary Ellen) Kelley of Harlan, Jerry (Karen) Kelley of Harlan, and Larry Kelley of Council Bluffs; 5 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 step-great-grandchildren; his brother, Harold and wife Gretchen Kelley of Newton; special friends, Darrell Mathiasen, Daryl Henningsen, Dwayne Sunberg, Jeff Petersen, Nick Petersen and Dale Nelsen; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

His visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with his funeral service starting at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at the Heartland Funeral Home in Harlan. Interment will follow in the Woodbine Cemetery. Services are entrusted to the Heartland Funeral Home in Harlan, Iowa.