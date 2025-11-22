Pest Control Operators Continuing Instruction Course is December 10

Harlan – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Shelby County office will host a Pest Control Operators Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa.

The local attendance site is 906 6th Street, Harlan. Preregistration may be required. Walk-ins are not guaranteed admission. Walk-ins on the day of the program will only be admitted if room allows. The course runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $70 on or before Dec. 3 and $85 after Dec. 10. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Diane Lascot at the ISU Extension and Outreach Shelby County office at (712) 755-3104.

The course will provide continuing instruction credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 7A (General Household Pest), 7B (Termite), 7D (Community Insect), and 8 (Public Health). The course will cover topics such as: pesticide use and the environment; pesticide formulations and labels; and pests, pest management and pesticides.

Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered through PSEP can be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP.

