Phyllis Sue Miller

Phyllis Sue (Petersen) Miller of Audubon, Iowa, was born at home on May 9, 1927, to Kie Magnus and Ina Gertrude (Kemp) Petersen in Jacksonville, Iowa, the oldest of four children. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 18, 2026, surrounded by family in her own home.

She was baptized, confirmed, and married at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville, Iowa. She attended rural schools in Shelby County, Iowa, and graduated from Harlan High School with the class of 1945, where she received her normal training certificate to teach school. She taught at Jackson #1 and Jackson #5.

On February 15, 1948, she was united in marriage to Merlin Emery Miller. Three daughters were born to this union: Julie Annette, Jeanne Kristin, and Patrice Sue. They were married 37 years before Merlin passed in 1985.

Phyllis was a woman of great faith in her Lord and Savior. She shared her love of the Lord through teaching confirmation, Sunday school, Bible school, and Women of the Church.

She enjoyed sewing, baking, gardening, and a love of giving to others. Her angel food cake was a must have at every family gathering and birthday.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Rose Ann (James) Larsen (Robert) Poldberg, brother Thomas Paul (Doris) Petersen, father and mother-in-law Nis and Carrie Riesgaard Miller, brother-in-law Vernon (Ada) Miller, sister-in-law Thelma (Magne) Madsen, sister-in-law Erma (Andy) Jensen, and sons-in-law Bruce Nelson and Kenneth Vorm.

She is survived by her children Julie Vorm of Kimballton, Jeanne Nelson of Kimballton, and Patrice (Roger) Randeris of Audubon; grandchildren Tony (Tasha) Vorm of Nevada; Nathan (Sara) Vorm of Audubon, Andrea (Dustin) Gleason of Audubon; and Lindsey Vorm of Harlan; Justin (Julie) Nelson of Audubon; Chris (Lindy) Nelson of Elk Horn; Shandy (Chris) Schultes of Audubon; Ben (Jenn) Nelson of Audubon; Tim (Taryn) Nelson of Creston; Jon (Ann) Randeris of Kirskville, MO; Jenny (Cory) Faust of Glenwood; 35 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Sister Barbara Jean Larson of Harlan.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Ebenezer Lutheran Church west of Audubon, IA, with committal to follow at Ebenezer Lutheran Church Cemetery. Pastor Sheryl Puderbaugh will officiate the services. A luncheon will take place following the committal at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish Hall in Audubon.

A public visitation with the family will be on Monday, June 22, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Audubon, IA.

Memorials may be directed to the Phyllis Miller Family. They will be designated at a later date in her memory and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 201, Audubon, IA 50025.

Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Audubon is entrusted with the arrangements for Phyllis Miller